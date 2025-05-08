SEO 101 Episode 499 – Google TLD Redirects, AI Updates, and Boosting Engagement Strategies

Sites in the top 10 have a 15% chance of appearing in AI Overviews, down from 16%.

In this solo episode of SEO 101, Scott Van Achte explores Google’s recent core update that impacts organic ranking overlaps and highlights the importance of high-quality content. He reviews the updated Quality Raters Guidelines, discusses AI’s influence on search visibility, and shares actionable strategies to enhance engagement and optimize for AI-driven searches.

