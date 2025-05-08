SEO 101 Episode 499 – Google TLD Redirects, AI Updates, and Boosting Engagement Strategies

In this solo episode of SEO 101, Scott Van Achte explores Google’s recent core update that impacts organic ranking overlaps and highlights the importance of high-quality content. He reviews the updated Quality Raters Guidelines, discusses AI’s influence on search visibility, and shares actionable strategies to enhance engagement and optimize for AI-driven searches.
Show Notes:
NON SEO NEWS
- Google’s Domain Change:
- Google is redirecting country-specific TLDs (e.g., Google.ca, Google.fr) to Google.com.
- Reason: Improved ability to provide local search experiences since 2017.
- Impact: No significant effect on SEO, though referral differences may be noted in Analytics.
- LinkedIn Engagement Study:
- Analyzed 48,000 company pages and 577,000 posts.
- Posts with links receive 13.57% more interactions and 4.9% more views.
- Carousel posts have the highest engagement rate at 45%.
- Text-only posts perform the worst.
SEO NEWS
- Google AI Overview Update:
- Recent core update shows a drop in organic ranking overlap with AI Overviews.
- Sites in the top 10 have a 15% chance of appearing in AI Overviews, down from 16%.
- Some industries (travel, entertainment, restaurants) saw slight increases.
- Quality Raters Guidelines Update:
- Focus on combating content abuse and low-effort content, especially generated by AI.
- Stricter regulations on misleading claims.
- Importance of ensuring high-quality, valuable content remains.
AI NEWS
- Google Ads and AI:
- AI helped remove 5.1 billion bad ads and suspend 39.2 million advertiser accounts in 2024.
- AI Overviews Linking:
- Reports of AI Overviews linking back to themselves, creating recursive links.
- B2B Buyer Behavior:
- Study shows 90% of B2B buyers click on AI Overview citations for verification.
- Emphasis on creating authoritative, un-gated content for visibility.
Tips for Improving Site Visibility in AI Search
- Add Structured Data: Helps search engines understand content specifics.
- Target Long-Tail Keywords: Match detailed search queries, especially for voice search.
- Incorporate Visuals: Use images and videos to enhance engagement.
- Encourage Interaction: Create content that invites comments and discussions.
- Keep Content Updated: Regularly refresh articles to maintain rankings.
Questions & Comments
- Caution with Redirects:
- A case of mislabeling 404 errors caused issues with paywalled content.
- Recommend using a 401 status for unauthorized content to prevent confusio
