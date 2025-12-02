SEO 101 Ep 516: Surveying AI SEO Acronyms and Why Google’s Review Changes Worry Local Businesses

In this episode of SEO 101, Ross Dunn and Scott Van Achte discuss Adobe’s intent to acquire Semrush, the shifting landscape of AI-related SEO terminology, and Google’s new features in Gemini and Maps. They critique anonymous reviews, explain new Google Business Profile tools, highlight recent SEO news, and share rants on cluttered search results and evolving industry terminology.



Show Notes:

Non-SEO News

Adobe to Acquire SEMrush

Acquisition for $1.9 billion. Expected closure in the first half of 2026. SEMrush reported $376.8 million in revenue for 2024.

SEO, GEO, or ASO?

Terminology in search is evolving with the rise of GEO (Generative Engine Optimization). 84% of marketers recognize GEO; only 14% use traditional SEO for AI contexts. Emergence of terms like ASO (Answer Search Optimization) and AISO (Artificial Intelligence Search Optimization). Companies are hiring for AISO, indicating preference for AI-related SEO skills. SEO remains fundamental, with AI elements added for new search dynamics. Traditional SEO still resonates emotionally with marketers.



SEO News

Google Thanksgiving Update

Signs of update volatility noted before Thanksgiving.

Google Releases Gemini 3

New intelligent model combining all Gemini capabilities. Features state-of-the-art reasoning, deep multimodal understanding, and improved agentic capabilities. Higher coding accuracy and superior mathematical reasoning.

ChatGPT Adds Images to Answers

Visual upgrade includes more images from the web for various topics. Images enhance clarity and are linked to relevant text. Available on web, iOS, and Android using GPT 5.1.



Local SEO News

New Google Map Features

Know Before You Go: Insider tips on parking, reservations, etc., sourced from user reviews. Anonymous Reviews: Users can use nicknames for reviews, but identities still tied to Google Accounts.

Google Business Profiles Enhancements

Scheduling Posts: Option to schedule posts within GBP. Multi-Location Publishing: Ability to publish posts across multiple locations in one click.



Mueller Files

Background Video Loading and SEO

John Mueller states background video loading is unlikely to affect SEO. Recommendations for using preload=”none” on video elements.

Joking About GEO-Detox Work

Comments on the potential rise of GEO-detox services in response to evolving SEO tactics.



Questions & Comments

Scott’s Experience with Google Search Results Fast ranking for a blog article but frustration with the overall search results layout: Paid results dominated the top. AI overviews and various search features cluttered the page. Limited organic visibility amidst paid listings.



