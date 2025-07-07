SEO 101 Episode 503 – Yoast LLMs.txt Support, Google Markup Removals, and Search Console Updates

In this episode of SEO 101, we explore the latest SEO developments, including Yoast plugin support for LLMs.txt, Google’s removal of seven structured data markups, and the integration of AI Mode traffic data in Search Console. We also address a question from a viewer about niche blogging strategies, emphasizing the benefits of focused content and multimedia for better engagement. Tune in for essential insights to enhance your website’s visibility and performance in search results!



Show Notes:

Yoast SEO WordPress Plugin Adds LLMs.txt Support

LLMs.txt is a file for Large Language Models, akin to robots.txt. It helps LLMs access content tailored for them, differing from human focus. Early adoption phase; Yoast aims to futureproof its functionality. Key features include automatic highlighting of key content, no technical setup required, and free availability. Skepticism from John Mueller regarding LLMs.txt usage.

Google Drops Support for Seven Structured Data Markups

Deprecation of elements: Book Actions, Course Info, Claim Review, Estimated Salary, Learning Video, Special Announcement, Vehicle Listing. Google states these are infrequently used in Search. Existing markups won’t harm Google rankings; they will be ignored.

Google AI Mode Traffic Data in Search Console

AI Mode traffic data now integrated in Search Console, but only for US users. Data cannot be extracted or analyzed separately.



Google Bugs

Knowledge Panel Buttons Linking Incorrectly

New buttons in knowledge panels sometimes link to wrong or non-existent websites.

Previously Visited Links Bug

Some users see all Google search links marked as previously visited (purple). Google is aware of this issue and working on a fix.



AI News

Google Launches ‘Search Live’ for Real-Time Voice Search

Available to U.S. users, offering audio responses and web links. Marketers advised to adapt content for conversational queries.



AI Prompting and Verification Insights



Verification of AI responses is essential, emphasizing iterative collaboration.

Encouragement to refine prompts for better results.

ChatGPT Search Capabilities Enhanced Improvements include better instruction adherence, reduced repetition, and image-based search functionality. OpenAI warns of potential mistakes and encourages verification.

Identifiable AI Footprints in HTML

AI-generated content leaves traces in HTML code. Use tools like Screaming Frog to identify and clean AI-generated content.



Questions & Comments

Discussion on Niche Blogging Query about focusing on a specific niche (e.g., betta fish) vs. broader topics (e.g., tropical fish). Generally, a focused site yields better results, but expertise and multimedia integration are crucial for success.



