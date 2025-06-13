SEO 101 Episode 502 – Exploring SEO Evolution and Future Trends: An Interview with SEO Expert Jim Hedger

In this episode of The SEO 101 Podcast, hosts Ross Dunn and Scott Van Achte interview SEO expert, friend, host of Webcology on WMR.FM, owner of Digital Always Media and StepForth’s first employee, Jim Hedger. The topics discussed range from the early days of SEO to Jim’s predictions for generative engine optimization over the coming years and what business types can succeed.
Show Notes:
- Introduction of Jim and his background in SEO.
- Discussion on what he misses about SEO from the early 2000s.
- Addressing the “SEO is Dead” narrative and the impact of AI on SEO.
- Jim’s perspective on the future of SEO in the next 2 years.
- Overview of his favorite SEO tools.
- Tips for small business owners and new SEOs on starting out.
- Strategies for businesses to build links.
- Jim’s current excitement about the field of SEO.
- Acknowledgment of Jim as an SEO for SEOs.
- Thanking Jim for the recommendation.