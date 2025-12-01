SEO 101 Ep 515: Surviving the SEO Evolution with Steve Wiideman

In this episode of SEO 101, Ross Dunn and Scott Van Achte are joined by Steve Wiidemann to explore evolving SEO fundamentals amid AI hype, the role of content creation and strategy for small businesses, the importance of off-page mentions and citations, practical approaches to technical audits, and ongoing challenges in motivating clients to create unique, high-value content for search visibility.
Show Notes:
- State of the SEO Industry & The Impact of AI
- Evolution of SEO with AI’s rising influence.
- Differentiation between SEO and new acronyms (AEO, GEO, etc.).
- Discussion on hype vs. genuine change.
- Sub-topics:
- Imposter syndrome among SEOs regarding AI.
- Fundamental SEO principles remain: relevance, visibility, user interaction.
- Shift from link-focused strategies to broader visibility.
- Trends in referral traffic from AI-driven platforms.
- Business impact: less traditional clicks, potential for growth.
- Misconceptions About SEO Amidst AI Advancements
- Companies abandoning SEO for AI unnecessarily.
- Examples of companies dissolving SEO departments.
- Importance of traditional SEO remains.
- Changing Client Demands & The “AI Panic”
- Increased requests for AI optimization over traditional SEO.
- Agencies adapting services for AI visibility.
- Exhaustion from constant AI demands.
- Steve Wiidemann’s Journey into SEO
- Entry into SEO in the late 1990s as a freelancer.
- Career trajectory includes corporate work and founding Wiedemann Consulting Group.
- Specialization in multi-location/franchise and e-commerce.
- Academic contributions and teaching differences.
- Starting SEO for Small/Mid-Sized Businesses—Practical Approach
- Guidance for beginners/small businesses on SEO/AI visibility.
- Creating an SEO strategy and content roadmap.
- Sub-topics:
- Content research and competitive analysis.
- Use of AI tools for topic expansion.
- Recommendations for unique content and technical audits.
- Off-page SEO focus on mentions and citations.
- Overcoming Content Creation Challenges
- Obstacles in getting clients to invest in content.
- Solutions involve actionable content briefs and leveraging AI.
- Strategies for small businesses to create content.
- Sub-topics:
- Dangers of over-reliance on AI.
- Importance of unique value and storytelling.
- Long-Form Content & Pillar/Cluster Strategy
- Benefits of updating site content continuously.
- Risks of content overkill and modern approaches to organization.
- Sub-topics:
- Internal linking and site structure importance.
- Advantages of organized content publishing.
- The Role of Strategy in SEO Success
- Importance of a holistic technical/content/off-page plan.
- Need for strategic roadmap for growth.
- Local PR, Community Engagement, and Earned Media
- Using PR for authentic links.
- Examples of community initiatives.
- Collaboration with PR and social media.
- Preference for earned media over paid link-building.
- Knowledge Graph, Authorship, and Brand Building
- Building entity presence in Google’s Knowledge Graph.
- Challenges in educating clients about off-page relevance.
- Closing Thoughts & Advice
- Encouragement to maintain focus and excellence in fundamentals.
- Recommendations on time allocation for new strategies vs. basics.