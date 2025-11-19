SEO 101 Ep 514: The Power of Multimedia for SEO and Surviving Google’s Search Feature Changes

In this episode of SEO 101, Ross Dunn and Scott Van Achte explore the impact of AI Overviews on organic and paid search click-through rates, Google’s controversial ad changes, removal of lesser-used search features, and recent experiments with AI mode. They also highlight actionable tips for adding AI-generated multimedia to content, and discuss the evolving role of SEOs in the AI era.



Show Notes:



Non-SEO News

YouTube Removes Close Option on Mobile Ads (Anu Adegbola) Video ads cannot be closed when viewing in horizontal mode. Sidebar ad remains open, reducing user experience by shrinking video display.



SEO News

Adding AI-Generated Multimedia

Tips for creating multi-modal content quickly (charts, videos, mindmaps, infographics). Real prompts provided for asset creation.



New Google Search Ad Layout Causing Accidental Clicks

New layout rolled out on October 13, 2023, aimed at easier navigation. Ads appear like organic listings, leading to accidental clicks.



Google to Remove More Search Features

Upcoming removal of several search features, including: Practice Problems Schema Markup Dataset Structured Data Today’s Doodle box, nutrition facts, nearby offers/events Aim to simplify search results and improve speed.



AI Overviews Impact on Search Click Rates

Study indicates drops in organic and paid click-through rates (CTR). CTR for organic results decreased significantly from October 2024 to September 2025. Similar declines observed for paid ads.



GEO Startup Lorelight Shuts Down

Launched in April 2025, aimed at proactive brand monitoring. Founder decided to shut down due to lack of actionable outcomes despite insights on brand visibility. Emphasized that traditional SEO and PR fundamentals still apply.



Google Tests New Version of AI Mode

Testing a feedback system for AI mode responses with side-by-side comparison prompts.



