SEO 101 Ep 514: The Power of Multimedia for SEO and Surviving Google’s Search Feature Changes

by | Nov 19, 2025 | SEO Podcast

In this episode of SEO 101, Ross Dunn and Scott Van Achte explore the impact of AI Overviews on organic and paid search click-through rates, Google’s controversial ad changes, removal of lesser-used search features, and recent experiments with AI mode. They also highlight actionable tips for adding AI-generated multimedia to content, and discuss the evolving role of SEOs in the AI era.

Show Notes:

Non-SEO News

  • YouTube Removes Close Option on Mobile Ads (Anu Adegbola)
    • Video ads cannot be closed when viewing in horizontal mode.
    • Sidebar ad remains open, reducing user experience by shrinking video display.

SEO News

  • Adding AI-Generated Multimedia

    • Tips for creating multi-modal content quickly (charts, videos, mindmaps, infographics).
    • Real prompts provided for asset creation.
  • New Google Search Ad Layout Causing Accidental Clicks

    • New layout rolled out on October 13, 2023, aimed at easier navigation.
    • Ads appear like organic listings, leading to accidental clicks.
  • Google to Remove More Search Features

    • Upcoming removal of several search features, including:
      • Practice Problems Schema Markup
      • Dataset Structured Data
      • Today’s Doodle box, nutrition facts, nearby offers/events
    • Aim to simplify search results and improve speed.
  • AI Overviews Impact on Search Click Rates

    • Study indicates drops in organic and paid click-through rates (CTR).
    • CTR for organic results decreased significantly from October 2024 to September 2025.
    • Similar declines observed for paid ads.
  • GEO Startup Lorelight Shuts Down

    • Launched in April 2025, aimed at proactive brand monitoring.
    • Founder decided to shut down due to lack of actionable outcomes despite insights on brand visibility.
    • Emphasized that traditional SEO and PR fundamentals still apply.
  • Google Tests New Version of AI Mode

    • Testing a feedback system for AI mode responses with side-by-side comparison prompts.

Sources:

YouTube Locks Sidebar on Mobile Ads, Removing Close Option – Discusses the removal of the close option on mobile ads, impacting user experience.
How to Add AI-Generated Multimedia to Your Content in 10 Minutes (With Real Prompts That Work) – Provides tips for creating multi-modal assets quickly, including charts, videos, and infographics.
Google’s New Ad Layout Is Causing Accidental Clicks – Covers the new sponsored ad layout leading to accidental clicks on ads.
Google to Remove More Search Features, Including Practice Problems, Nutrition Facts, Nearby Offers, and More – Details upcoming removals of various search features and structured data types.
AI Overviews Result in Drops in Organic and Paid Search – Analyzes the decline in organic and paid click-through rates due to AI overviews.
GEO Startup Lorelight Shuts Down – Discusses the shutdown of Lorelight, a startup focused on proactive brand monitoring.
Google Tests A New Version Of AI Mode – Reports on Google testing a new feedback system for AI mode responses.