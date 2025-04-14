SEO 101 Episode 498 – Ranking Volatility, Reddit’s AI Advantage, Introducing LLM.txt

In this episode, we explore signs of a potential Google core update affecting rankings, Reddit’s sneaky ranking successes using AI, and Google’s new AI-generated summaries in Knowledge Panels. We also discuss an exciting opportunity for an AI crawler version of the robots file called LLM.text.

Show Notes:

NON SEO NEWS

  • Google Settles Ad Lawsuit
    • Google to pay $100 million to settle a class action lawsuit regarding ads served outside targeted geographic regions.
    • Affected users: Those who used AdWords from Jan 1, 2004, to Dec 13, 2012.
    • Expect reimbursement after deducting $37 million for legal fees.

SEO NEWS

  • Potential New Core Update

    • Increased volatility in Google rankings suggests a possible new update is underway.
    • No official confirmation from Google; monitoring ongoing.
  • AI Translated Pages Ranking High

    • Reddit’s use of AI for translating pages has resulted in significant search traffic and rankings.
    • This may conflict with Google’s content policy against low-value automated transformations.
  • Testing of AI Overviews Disclaimers

    • Google testing a disclaimer on AI Overviews saying “Check important info. Learn More.”

LOCAL SEO NEWS

  • AI Summaries in Google Knowledge Panels

    • Google now displaying AI-generated summaries for businesses in Knowledge Panels.
    • Options to report summaries or learn more about them are available.
  • Recommended Local SEO Tool: PlePer

    • Chrome extension providing detailed info on Google My Business listings and various analysis tools.
  • Resurfacing of Old Reviews Bug

    • Google confirms bug causing old, fake, and removed reviews to reappear on some business profiles.

AI NEWS

  • Proposed Standard: LLMs.txt
    • Jeremy Howard proposes LLMs.txt for standardized AI website content crawling.
    • Aims to enhance control for content creators over how their data is used by AI.
    • Benefits: Protects content, improves AI interaction, and may enhance visibility in AI searches.
    • Challenges: Varied adoption, potential conflicts with existing standards, and exposure of content to competitors.
    • Currently, it’s under discussion with no universal adoption yet.

QUESTIONS & COMMENTS

  • Caution with Redirects
    • Importance of ensuring correct status codes when implementing redirects.
    • Example of mislabeling a page as 404 instead of 401, which caused access issues for logged-in users.
    • Need for safeguards to prevent similar occurrences in the future

