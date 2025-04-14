SEO 101 Episode 498 – Ranking Volatility, Reddit’s AI Advantage, Introducing LLM.txt

In this episode, we explore signs of a potential Google core update affecting rankings, Reddit’s sneaky ranking successes using AI, and Google’s new AI-generated summaries in Knowledge Panels. We also discuss an exciting opportunity for an AI crawler version of the robots file called LLM.text.



Show Notes:

NON SEO NEWS

Google Settles Ad Lawsuit Google to pay $100 million to settle a class action lawsuit regarding ads served outside targeted geographic regions. Affected users: Those who used AdWords from Jan 1, 2004, to Dec 13, 2012. Expect reimbursement after deducting $37 million for legal fees.



SEO NEWS

Potential New Core Update

Increased volatility in Google rankings suggests a possible new update is underway. No official confirmation from Google; monitoring ongoing.

AI Translated Pages Ranking High Reddit’s use of AI for translating pages has resulted in significant search traffic and rankings. This may conflict with Google’s content policy against low-value automated transformations.

Testing of AI Overviews Disclaimers Google testing a disclaimer on AI Overviews saying “Check important info. Learn More.”



LOCAL SEO NEWS

AI Summaries in Google Knowledge Panels Google now displaying AI-generated summaries for businesses in Knowledge Panels. Options to report summaries or learn more about them are available.

Recommended Local SEO Tool: PlePer Chrome extension providing detailed info on Google My Business listings and various analysis tools.

Resurfacing of Old Reviews Bug Google confirms bug causing old, fake, and removed reviews to reappear on some business profiles.



AI NEWS

Proposed Standard: LLMs.txt Jeremy Howard proposes LLMs.txt for standardized AI website content crawling. Aims to enhance control for content creators over how their data is used by AI. Benefits: Protects content, improves AI interaction, and may enhance visibility in AI searches. Challenges: Varied adoption, potential conflicts with existing standards, and exposure of content to competitors. Currently, it’s under discussion with no universal adoption yet.



QUESTIONS & COMMENTS

Caution with Redirects Importance of ensuring correct status codes when implementing redirects. Example of mislabeling a page as 404 instead of 401, which caused access issues for logged-in users. Need for safeguards to prevent similar occurrences in the future



