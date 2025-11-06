SEO 101 Ep 513 – Maintaining Search Rankings After a Redesign

Nov 6, 2025 | SEO Podcast

In this episode of SEO 101, Ross Dunn and Scott Van Achte share a comprehensive guide to maintaining SEO rankings during a site redesign, including backup strategies, content audits, URL management, and redirects. They also discuss Chrome’s upcoming HTTP warnings, AI-powered browsers, new Google Search Console features, local SEO news, and the evolution of ranking algorithms with AI advancements.

Show Notes:

Non-SEO News

  • Disney Offers Black Hat SEO Packages

    • Google searches for “my disney” linking to “Black Hat SEO Packages.”
    • Possible hack or new-age “Google Bomb.”
  • Chrome to Warn Users Before Loading HTTP Sites (Oct 2026)

    • Chrome will alert users about insecure pages.
    • Estimated 11-17% of websites remain insecure, which may affect conversions.

SEO News

  • OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Atlas (Oct 21)

    • Browser currently available only on Mac; Windows, iOS, and Android versions coming soon.
    • Built-in search features powered by Google.
    • AI sidebar allows questions and content rewriting.
    • Offers ChatGPT-like responses and multiple tabs for various content types.
  • Google Search Console Adds Query Groups

    • New feature lists clusters of top keywords and their performance.
    • Insights available for trending content.
  • Maintaining Rankings After a Redesign

    • Backup and recovery plans essential.
    • Conduct a content audit to identify high-performing content.
    • Preserve existing content and maintain URL structure.
    • Create a 301 redirect map and update internal links.
    • Use SEO-friendly CMS and improve page speed.

Local SEO News

  • Google Business Profiles “What’s Happening” Feature Expands
    • Expanded to restaurants and bars in the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
    • Initially available for single-location businesses, now for multi-location as well.

AI News

  • Google DeepMind’s BlockRank
    • New method for efficient information ranking in large language models (LLMs).
    • Addresses the challenge of “in context ranking” (ICR).
    • BlockRank is 4.7x faster than standard models for ranking documents.
    • Not currently used by Google, but expected to be implemented in the future.

