SEO 101 Episode 504 – Google Search Console Indexing Tips and Service Area Guidelines Update

In this episode of SEO 101, we explore practical uses for the Google Search Console URL Inspection Tool, including indexing checks and troubleshooting page rendering. We also discuss Google’s new guidelines on service area businesses, prohibiting the addition of countries or states, and analyze the recent decline in AI Overviews’ search rankings, exploring the implications for SEO strategies. Stay informed on these critical updates to enhance your SEO efforts!



Show Notes:



NON SEO NEWS

Google Review Scams

Scammers are texting businesses about posting negative reviews. They blackmail businesses for gift cards to prevent more negative reviews. Advice : Do not pay scammers; ignore them, flag reviews, report via Google Help Center .

Yoast SEO Plugin Bug

An issue in the premium Yoast plugin leaked AI-related HTML code into WordPress content. Class names “data-start” and “data-end” were injected into site content. The bug has been fixed; update the plugin. The free version isn’t affected, but AI fingerprints may still appear in copied content.



SEO NEWS

Google Search Console URL Inspection Tool Use Cases Check URL indexing status. Request indexing for new pages. View how Google renders a page and troubleshoot issues. Run a live test for real-time page status. Compare declared vs. selected canonical URLs. Review structured data and rich result eligibility. Inspect HTTP headers for response codes.



LOCAL SEO NEWS

Service Area Business Guidelines Update

Google prohibits adding countries or states as service areas. Service areas must be specified by city, postal code, etc. (max of 20 areas). Area boundaries should not exceed a 2-hour drive from the business location.

Self-Service Hotel Rates Ending

Google will end self-service hotel rate management by July 30, 2025. Hotels will need to partner with a central reservation system or booking engine to display rates. Find partners through Google’s Partner Page .



AI NEWS

AI Overviews Ranking Decline

AI Overviews now rank below position 1 in 12.4% of cases, down from 98%. Positions: 87.6% in position 1, 7.6% in position 2, and lower for others. Informational intent remains dominant at 84%.

Google AI Mode Expansion

AI Mode, previously available in the US, is now also available in India as an experiment.



