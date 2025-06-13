SEO 101 Episode 501 – Google’s Recently Viewed Labels, Launch of AI Mode, and Insights on Crawl Budget Management

In this episode of SEO 101, hosts Ross Dunn and Scott Van Achte explore key updates in the SEO landscape, including Google’s testing of recently viewed labels in search results and the significant launch of AI Mode for U.S. searchers. They also discuss insights on managing crawl budgets effectively for improved indexing. Tune in for valuable strategies and the latest developments that could impact your SEO practices and web publishing success!



Show Notes:

Non-SEO News:

SMX Advanced in Boston Dates: June 11-13, 2025 First in-person event since 2019 More info



SEO News:

Google Testing “Recently Viewed” Label

Appears next to search result snippets clicked in recent history. Previous tests included similar labels (e.g., “you visit often”). Uncertain impact on click-through rates. Details

Sundar Pichai on Web Publishing

Claims web publishing is not dead, with 45% more online content than two years ago. Discussion with Nilay Patel of The Verge about AI’s impact on publishers. Emphasizes Google’s commitment to driving traffic to web publishers. Read more

Search Ranking Volatility Noted

Recent updates reported, but limited impact observed. More info

Crawl Budget Insights

Database speed is more crucial than page count for indexing. Focus on optimizing query execution, caching, and dynamic content generation for sites over 1 million pages. Details



Local SEO News:

Google Q&A Update Q&A section visibility now tied to specific conditions in Google Maps and Search. Business owners can still access all Q&A via Google Business Profile. More info



AI News:

Concerns Over AI Web Congestion

Gary Illyes warns about potential web congestion from AI agents. Recommendations include reviewing hosting infrastructure, access control, and database performance. Read more

Google AI Mode Launch

Officially launched for all U.S. searchers on May 20, 2025. Features include deep search, complex analysis, and agentic checkout. Details

AI Mode Data in Google Search Console

AI Mode performance data to be included in GSC, but referral data not tracked. More info



Mueller Files:

Indexing API Usage Guidelines Recommended for job postings and live stream content only. Misuse by spammers noted; proper use emphasized by John Mueller. Details



Questions & Comments:

Engaged audience feedback and inquiries.

Sources:

SMX Advanced in Boston – Details about the SMX Advanced event taking place from June 11-13, 2025.

Google Testing “Recently Viewed” Label – Information on Google’s testing of a label indicating recently viewed search results.

Sundar Pichai on Web Publishing – Insights from Sundar Pichai regarding the state of web publishing and AI’s impact.

Search Ranking Volatility Noted – Discussion on recent search ranking fluctuations and potential updates.

Crawl Budget Insights – Guidance on the importance of database speed over page count for indexing.

Google Q&A Update – Updates on the visibility of the Q&A feature in Google Business Profiles.

Concerns Over AI Web Congestion – Gary Illyes discusses the potential web congestion from AI agents and necessary preparations.

Google AI Mode Launch – Announcement of Google’s AI Mode availability for all U.S. searchers.

AI Mode Data in Google Search Console – Information about the inclusion of AI Mode performance data in GSC.

Indexing API Usage Guidelines – John Mueller’s advice on properly using Google’s Indexing API for supported content types.