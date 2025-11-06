SEO 101 Ep 512 – Adapting SEO Strategies for AI Overviews, Bing Places Issues, and Google Local Changes

In this episode of SEO 101, Ross Dunn and Scott Van Achte cover the WPBakery vulnerability, Google’s changes to ranking report tools, optimization tips for AI and generative search, LLM visibility tracker accuracy, local SEO updates for Bing Places and Google Local Pack, the impact of fake dates on AI rankings, and best practices for content credibility.
Show Notes:
Non-SEO News
- WPBakery Vulnerability
- Versions up to 8.6.1 have a vulnerability allowing code injection.
- Update to version 8.7 recommended.
- Reporting Tools Update
- Reporting tools now showing rankings beyond the top 10.
- Some lower-ranking terms still missing from reports.
- Rumors of increased charges for reporting tools, but specifics not confirmed.
SEO News
- SEO Grok SubStack
- Regularly updated by Ross Dunn with accessible SEO articles and insights.
- To-The-Trade Podcast with Ross Dunn
- Tips for securing WordPress sites shared, including cost-saving advice.
- Optimizing for Generative Engines
- Write conversationally; include FAQs, HowTos, lists, charts, images, videos.
- Start with a clear summary; use structured data and proper heading hierarchy.
- Maintain credibility with citations and author information.
- Google on AEO/GEO Optimization
- Google’s AI acts as an extension of search, not a separate entity.
- Emphasis on credibility signals and proper citations for expertise.
- LLM Visibility Trackers
- Trackers provide average visibility scores but lack accuracy compared to keyword ranking tools.
Local SEO News
- Google Testing Call Button Removal
- Removal of the call button from organic listings being tested, affecting call volume.
- Bing Places Profile Issues
- Bing’s interface update has disrupted local business profiles, missing key information like categories and descriptions.
AI News
- Google AI Mode Expansion
- Now available in 40 new countries and 35 new languages.
- AI Models and Fake Dates
- Research shows AI models favor newer content over authoritative sources based on timestamps.
- Some models highly susceptible to date manipulation; GPT-4o is moderately biased.
