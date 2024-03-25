SEO 101 Epsiode 463 – SEO Insights: Updates, Algorithms, AI, and Common Issues Explained

Dive into the latest SEO trends: Google’s cache link removal, correlations between website features and algorithm updates, impact of Negative LSA, AI-generated content preferences, and tips to resolve common SEO issues. Stay informed and navigate the digital landscape with expert insights and practical advice.

Show Notes:

Google Search Drops Cache Link from Search Results

Can still view cache:

  • Use “Cache:xyzname.com” search in Google
  • Check in Google Search Console:
  • Inspect URL
  • Click on “View Crawled Page” to see HTML at crawl time

Web Archives Extension:

SEO News

Google Updates:

  • Zyppy report on Google Algorithm updates (August to December 2023):
  • Small sample size (50 sites)
  • Correlation between site features and winning/losing after updates

Winners:

  • First-hand experience demonstration
  • Usage of first person pronouns
  • Display of contact information
  • Display of cookie consent banner

Losers

  • Use of fixed ads in footer
  • Use of fixed auto-play video ads
  • Use of stock imagery
  • Use of push notifications
  • Missing or hidden logo
  • No contact information
  • Presence of Affiliate Links
  • Usage of a “mega menu”
  • Search function in footer
  • Presence of large navigational menu at the top of website
  • Link to a privacy page
  • Impact strongest when multiple features combined

Negative LSA (Local Service Ads):

  • Issue reported by Ben Fisher on Twitter
  • Google removed ads due to two LSA accounts linked to one Google Business Profile
  • No credentials for the unknown account
  • Google support suggested creating a new profile, losing reviews

How Google is killing independent sites like ours:

  • Response from Danny Sullivan regarding concerns on diversity of search results
  • Google aims to reward best content regardless of site size

Local SEO

  • Google Business Profile Images:
  • Benefits of User Generated Images
  • How to Get Images Removed

AI in Search

  • OpenAI Working on Web Search Product
  • Powered by Microsoft Bing
  • OpenAI’s web crawler: GPTBot
  • Humans prefer AI-generated copy, survey finds
  • Survey results on preference for AI-generated content

Questions & Comments

  • Screaming Frog Issue:
  • Pages showing both 200 OK and 404 Not found statuses
  • Reason: trailing “%0A” in URLs causing URL break
  • ScreamingFrog not displaying this, causing confusion
  • Fix: Correcting links at their source

