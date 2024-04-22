SEO 101 Episode 465 – Testing Generative AI for Search and Other SEO Essentials

Explore pivotal digital shifts in SEO in our latest episode. From Google Analytics updates to peeks into generative AI at Perplexity and Google, this episode covers essential topics like YouTube video management tips, WordPress vulnerabilities, and questions from listeners. Gain expert advice on refining SEO strategies for online growth and performance. Tune in for valuable insights!
Show Notes:
- Google Analytics PSA
- Access to Google Analytics UA Data ends on July 01.
- Options for data access – Use Big Query Export for Analytics (Analytics 360 required).
- Export Reports – Guide, Set date ranges and results before export, Formats: CSV / TSV / Excel / Google Sheets / PDF.
- Google Ad Suspensions 2023 – 12.7M advertiser accounts blocked; 5.5B ads removed, Reasons include misrepresentation, financial policy violations, and ad network abuse.
- Use of AI – Google emphasizes AI to fight fraudulent accounts.
- YouTube advice – Warns creators against deleting videos unless necessary.
- XSS Vulnerability – Affects Beaver Builder WordPress plugin.
- March 2024 Core Update by Google – Focuses on reducing spam.
- Google updates SPAM policies targeting expired domain abuse.
- Bing shows search engine trends in the US.
- Google focuses on crawling fewer pages and high-quality content.
- Perplexity AI citations overlap with top 10 Google organic results.
- Tips for unique local SEO pages to enhance site health.
Sources:
Google Analytics UA Data Access End Information – Detailed steps on the closure of Google Analytics UA Data access.
Exporting Reports from Google Analytics – A guide on exporting reports with various format options like CSV, TSV, Excel, Google Sheets, and PDF.
Google Ad Suspensions Report – Details on the 2023 Google Ad suspensions, including reasons and numbers.
YouTube Video Retention Advice – Insights on why creators should avoid deleting videos unnecessarily.
XSS Vulnerability in Beaver Builder WordPress Plugin – Information on the security vulnerability affecting the Beaver Builder plugin.
Google March 2024 Core Update Overview – Overview of the Google update focusing on reducing spam.
Microsoft’s Fabrice Canel: SEOs Don’t Realize Bing Search Usage
Desktop Search Engine Market Share United States Of America
Google Crawling Priorities – Google is working on crawling fewer pages and reducing data consumption
Perplexity AI Citation Research – Research findings on Perplexity AI’s citation alignment with top Google organic results.
Perplexity AI – Interest in Perplexity in the last year according to Glimpse.
94% of Google SGE links are different from organic search results, study find