SEO 101 Episode 461 – Ranking Drop Bug, WordPress Speed, and SEO Questions

Explore the latest SEO developments, including a potential Google update, bug fixes, WordPress speed enhancements, and Google’s AI-powered Chrome update. Plus, listener questions were answered on URL versions and server errors. Stay informed and boost your SEO game with this episode!
Show Notes:
- A possible Google search ranking update occurred on Jan 23/24, with chatter on WebmasterWorld and changes noticed in Semrush but not other trackers.
- Some see ranking drops while others don’t; it might be an Analytics bug or a real update.
- Google confirmed a ranking bug in November 2023, affecting a small number of websites with vanity TLDs, but it’s now resolved.
- Google plans a major update to its SEO Starter Guide, aiming to simplify and remove technical jargon, catering to users of WordPress, WIX, Squarespace, Shopify, etc.
- Google is testing a “chat with a live agent” button in organic search results, which could replace live agents with AI agents in the future.
- WordPress released two plugins for speeding up webpages, including one for pre-rendering URLs and another for lazy-loaded images.
- Google is testing Nearby Events and Deals in local search results to help local businesses boost conversions.
- Google launched an AI-powered Chrome update with features like grouping related tabs and creating personalized themes, with more AI enhancements planned.
- In response to a Facebook question about URL versions, it’s advised to use the version you see in the address bar, and trailing slashes may vary.
- Another Facebook question asks about solving server errors caused by non-existent URLs crawled by Google; suggestions include finding the source, using tools, and 301 redirects.
Sources:
Google Update Happening Now? – This link provides insights into a potential Google search ranking update that occurred in January, along with discussions on its impact and significance in the SEO community.
Google Bug: Sites dropping rank over the weekends – Here, you can read about a recent Google bug that caused ranking fluctuations over weekends and affected specific types of websites, along with Google’s resolution of the issue.
Google’s SEO Starter Guide Set For A Major Update – This source discusses Google’s plan to revamp its SEO Starter Guide, simplifying it for website owners and eliminating technical jargon, making it more accessible to a wider audience.
Google Testing “Chat with a Live Agent” within Search Results – Learn about Google’s experimentation with a “chat with a live agent” feature in organic search results, potentially revolutionizing customer support and online interactions.
WordPress Releases Two Plugins For Speeding Up Webpages – Explore the introduction of two WordPress plugins designed to enhance webpage speed and user experience.
Google tests Nearby Events and Deals local search feature – This source covers Google’s testing of a local search feature displaying nearby events and deals, offering local businesses opportunities for increased visibility and conversions.
Google Launches AI-Powered Chrome Update For More Personalized Experience – Discover Google’s AI-powered Chrome update, featuring tab grouping, personalized themes, and upcoming AI enhancements for an improved browsing experience.