SEO 101 Ep 462 – Chapter 7 of the SEO Learning Series

Explore advanced SEO strategies in this 7th chapter of the SEO 101 Learning Series, from optimizing organic SEO to mastering local SEO and content creation with AI, gain expert insights! Also learn whether you should continue paid ads if your rankings soar and some effective social media management tips. Elevate your online presence with actionable info.



Show Notes

Organic SEO:

On-page & sitewide optimization.

Utilize tools such as Google Search Console, SEMRush Reports, Screaming Frog Spidering.

Make algorithmic adjustments based on traffic patterns, ranking fluctuations, and other SEO findings.

Site Improvements:

Correct errors like linking issues, server errors, content duplication, etc.

Improve crawlability and relevancy through content enhancement, schema improvements, and link building.

Local SEO:

Emphasize being the best in your area.

Refer to Chapter 4 for extensive guidance.

Stay active, monitor news, and create localized content.

Content Creation:

Create regular content based on an Authority Building Plan.

Focus on evergreen articles/tutorials supplemented by timely blog posts.

Utilize AI tools like GPT-4 for initial content creation.

Improving or Expanding Content:

Renew popular but aging content.

Utilize AI for content creation wisely.

Link Building:

Regular link building efforts are valuable for higher results.

Paid Ad Management:

Collaborate with SEO team for keyword performance insights.

Adjust ad budgets based on success and client’s preferences.

Social Media Management: