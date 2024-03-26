SEO 101 Ep 464 – Chapter 8 of the SEO 101 Learning Series

Discover top-tier SEO strategies for digital excellence. Unpack paid ads, organic SEO, link building, local SEO, and social media tactics. Stay updated on industry trends, monitor competitors, and prioritize customer care. Tune in for expert advice on optimizing your digital strategy for success!
Show Notes:
Growth Strategies
- Paid Ads: Expand targets, increase spending on competitive targets.
- Organic SEO: Target competitive terms, build authority, update and enhance content, create quality videos.
- Link Building: Start high-end campaigns for high-quality results, invest in exceptional content.
- Local SEO: Engage in community, get video reviews, utilize Google Posts, increase reviews, create annual industry report.
- Social Media: Boost activity, engage influencers, avoid buying likes.
Stay Informed & Innovate
- Keep updated with industry trends and Google changes, embrace new technologies like AI.
- Monitor competition actively, adapt to innovations.
Customer Focus
- Showcase successes through case studies and testimonials.
- Hire consultants for knowledge expansion.
- Prioritize excellent customer care with insights from “Never Lose a Customer Again”.