SEO 101 Ep 466 – Chapter 9 of the SEO 101 Learning Series

The final chapter of the SEO 101 learning series begins with unveiling crucial SEO tactics emphasizing user experience, adaptive rankings, and strategic metrics. Discover optimization simplicity, gradual expansion, and the need for expert support. Explore the value of quality backlinks, effective site management, and AI trends. Gain competitor insights, stay updated on SEO trends, and ace digital marketing fundamentals for success.

Show Notes:



Prioritize the People

Write for visitors first and with excellence; search is secondary.

Don’t Jump the Gun

Avoid quick reactions to ranking fluctuations; wait for algorithms to settle.

Know your Numbers



Understand your budget for sales/customer acquisition; backup Google Analytics before data deletion.

Keep Optimization Simple

Focus on good title tags, headings, internal links, multimedia, and shareable content.

Start Small then Scale Up

Begin with feasible targets and progress gradually.

You Don’t Need to Do it Alone

Establish a relationship with an SEO expert for guidance.

Links do Matter

Despite Google’s stance, links are crucial for site credibility.

Importance of Website Management

Emphasize smooth, secure, and error-free website management.

AI Considerations

Be cautious of AI trends, especially for SEO and content creation.

Monitor your Competitors

Use tools like SEMRush to track competitors’ content, links, and rankings.

Keep up with SEO NEWS