SEO 101 Episode 458 – Chapter 5 of the SEO 101 Learning Series

Discover the art of effective link-building in this 5th episode of the SEO 101 Learning Series. We cover guest posts, press releases, and safe linking tactics, shedding light on “nofollow” links. Plus, we explore social media’s impact and reveal influencer marketing and podcasting insights for effective SEO. Tune in for more essential SEO knowledge!

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4Vcscl6MxFl7QhXRnrEiSx?si=93NieP1gT2ypjp8zoNv8xQ

Show Notes:

Types of link building strategies are outlined:



Guest Posts

Press Releases

Directory Submissions (mostly obsolete, but some exceptions)

Reciprocal Linking (use caution, but valid cases exist)

Sponsorships

Podcast appearances (generate links to your site)

Forums (limited SEO link value, but can boost authority and traffic if active)

The importance of “nofollow” links is explained:

They signal Google not to pass trust to the linked site.

Still have value, especially in local SEO as citations.

Google considers them to some extent, but with reduced benefits compared to follow links.

Link building naturally

Develop an Authority Building Plan in advance.

Seek content ideas that performed well on similar sites.

Use tools like Content Animal to identify high-performing content.

Aim for content that gets lots of shares and links.

Link building artificially & how to do it SAFELY

DIY guest posting considerations:

Understand the website’s theme.

Check if the site is ranking.

Assess the website’s Domain Authority (DA).

Examine its ranking history with SEMrush.

Determine if links are nofollow or dofollow.

Be aware of any submission fees.

Clarify how long your link will be guaranteed on the page if you pay.

Press Releases

Plan PR content in advance to create newsworthy content.

Include dofollow links to your site in the releases.

Allow for images and approximately 3 links in each release.

Utilize a platform like Proven Authority for press releases

Social

Social media doesn’t directly impact rankings, but it offers several benefits:

Attracts more attention.

Drives traffic to your site.

Builds trust, customer loyalty, and brand awareness.

Strong social shares of content can lead to real inbound links.

Provides reputation management in search.

Influencer Marketing

Ensure your marketing strategy is optimized for conversions.

Consider contacting Joe Sinkwitz at Intellifluence for guidance.

Be cautious with your investment, as there’s no easy way to retry if it fails.

Podcasts

Choose a straightforward name that reflects your topic.

Either hire a production company or use virtual assistants to manage podcast recording, editing, and distribution.

Establish consistent processes for podcast management.

Maintain consistency in podcast release schedules.

Keep the content interesting and diverse.

Consider having a competent co-host.

Local – Google Business Profile

Maintain an up-to-date and complete Google Business Profile (GBP).

Regularly update information like hours and photos.

Respond to reviews promptly, thanking good ones and addressing bad ones.

Google Knowledge Graph – getting a knowledge panel!