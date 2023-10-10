SEO 101 Ep 456: Chapter 3 of the SEO 101 Learning Series

In this SEO 101 podcast episode, we delve into the fundamentals of Search Engine Optimization. Learn about optimizing web page elements, crafting effective content, using structured markup, and essential tools for SEO success. Perfect for the beginner, discover actionable insights to boost your website’s visibility.

Show Notes:

How to Apply SEO to Your Website

Anatomy of a Web Page

`<head>`: Includes title tag, meta description, open graph tags, and Google Analytics.

Visual Header: Contains logo, primary navigation, etc.

Visual Body: Main content area with heading tags, text, images, etc.

Visual Footer: Templated content for navigation, contact info, social links, etc.

Creation of Service Area Pages for Location-Based Businesses

Author Pages (Writer Bios).

Title Tag Best Practices

All pages should have one.

Titles should be unique and relevant.

Keep important targets near the start (30-60 characters).

Longer titles can be effective.

Avoid keyword stuffing.

Meta Description Tag Best Practices

Descriptions should be unique and relevant.

Should be human-readable (70-150 characters).

Avoid keyword stuffing.

Canonical Tags

Used to indicate the main URL for a specific page.

Use self-referencing canonicals.

Ensure correct dynamic canonicals for variant pages.

Can canonicalize across domains if content is identical or near identical.

Headings

Help search engines understand a page.

Range from `<h1>` to `<h6>`.

Every page should have a unique `<h1>`.

Include target keywords.

Be brief and similar to the `<title>` tag.

Body Text

Avoid keyword stuffing.

Length varies, consider competition and intent.

Use internal (in-line) linking sparingly.

Include media like images and videos.

Navigation

Use text-based navigation in the header.

No upper limit on links per page, but be reasonable.

Ensure home page links point to the exact home page URL.

Consider creating a site in themes or silos.

Structured Markup (Schema)

Schema markup provides structured data to help search engines understand content.

Benefits include potential upgrades in search results.

Three main formats: JSONLD (recommended), Microdata, RDF.

Use appropriate structured markup for various types of content.

Validation

Validate structured markup using tools like `validator.schema.org` and Google’s Rich Results Test.

You can find more details and code examples on schema.org.

Sources:

Schema.org – Schema.org is the official website for Schema Markup. It provides comprehensive information and examples of structured data types that can enhance your website’s search engine visibility.

Validator.Schema.org – This is a valuable tool for validating and checking the correctness of your structured markup (Schema) implementation, ensuring it aligns with best practices.

Google Rich Results Test: 400;”> – Google’s Rich Results Test allows you to check how your web pages are displayed in search results and whether they qualify for rich results, which can improve your site’s visibility.

Dalton Luka’s Blog – This blog post provides insights into local schema markup, helping local businesses optimize their online presence using structured data.