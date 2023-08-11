SEO 101 Ep 453 – SEO Updates, Google Changes, WordPress 6.3, and Review Strategies

In this episode of the SEO 101 Podcast, we discuss an anticipated Google algorithm update, Danny Sullivan’s views on AI-generated content, and the diminishing link reports in Google Search Console. We also cover Google’s bug fix in News indexing, the discontinuation of the related search operator, and the performance-enhancing WordPress V6.3 update. Insights from the Washington Post’s SEO guidelines are shared, and a recent poll on SEO strategies for category/tag pages is analyzed. Finally, we touch on local SEO, sharing strategies on handling negative reviews. Tune in for these crucial SEO updates and insights.

Show Notes:

1. A new Google algorithm update is predicted to come after several unconfirmed updates. Last confirmed update was April Reviews Update.

2. Google’s Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, clarifies that AI generated content is not necessarily well-received by search engines. The quality and usefulness to searchers matters.

3. Google Search Console (GSC) Link Report is showing fewer links. Using external tools such as SEMRush, Majestic, AHrefs, is recommended for a better understanding of incoming links.

4. Google fixed an indexing bug in Google News that impacted all websites and affected traffic from June 21 to July 12.

5. Google’s related search operator, which showed websites related to the entered URL, is going away due to outdated information and low usage.

6. Upcoming WordPress V6.3 update is expected to improve performance in Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) scores. This update will not override custom alterations made to a WordPress site.

7. Washington Post published proven SEO and web performance guidelines, aiming to enhance the accessibility of their journalism.

8. A Twitter poll indicates 37.4% of SEOs typically choose to noindex category/tag archive pages for SEO purposes.

Local SEO News

An article by Anthony Will provides guidance on responding to negative reviews:

Be professional

Personalize responses

Respond quickly

Show empathy

Offer solutions

Highlight the positive

Follow up on the situation

Host, Ross Dunn includes additional valuable tips on handling fake negative reviews.

