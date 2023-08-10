SEO 101 Ep 452 – Google Updates, AI Reviews & SEO Essentials

Join us in this SEO 101 Podcast episode as we explored the latest Google updates, AI-generated reviews, critical vulnerabilities, and essential SEO tips. Stay informed on search engine developments and optimize your online presence with key insights and expert advice.

Show Notes:

1. Google has released a new search spam report form, allowing users to report various types of search abuse or exploitative SEO strategies.

Users can now report:

• Other: Any other search abuse or exploitative SEO strategy not mentioned above

• Paid Links: Pages containing unnatural or deceptive inbound or outbound links.

• Low Quality: Poorly written or designed pages created in bulk to attract clicks.

• Deceptive Pages: Pages that deceive or defraud users by not delivering promised services

• Spammy Behavior: Pages engaging in abusive behavior to manipulate search engine rankings

• Spammy Content: Pages with irrelevant or useless content exploiting search engine algorithms.

2. Amazon is testing AI-generated summaries of product reviews to condense all reviews into a single summary.

3. A vulnerability in the WooCommerce Stripe Payment Gateway Plugin affects over 900,000 websites, allowing hackers to steal sensitive customer information. An updated version is available to patch the vulnerability.

4. Google’s “Site:” operator won’t show a complete list of indexed pages. For more indexing insights, rely on Search Console instead. The operator is useful for getting a general idea of site indexing, searching for specific content within a website, and competitor intelligence.

5. There is no ideal site content length. Content should be written for customers, not solely for Google. The length should be whatever is necessary to convey the message effectively.

6. Google will deprecate the “Sitemaps Ping Endpoint” as internal studies found that most submissions lead to spam. Instead, users should submit their XML Sitemap to Google Search Console or have a call to their XML Sitemap from the robots.txt file.

7. Google files a lawsuit over fake review scams, targeting individuals who posted fraudulent business profiles and created fake reviews to deceive consumers and business owners.

8. A question on self-referencing canonicals was raised. Canonical tags are not critical but can be beneficial. Reasons to use them include preventing duplicate content issues and ensuring the correct version of a page is used when external websites link with parameters or UTM tracking tags. However, implementing self-referencing canonicals may not be worth it unless there are inbound links pointing to incorrect URL versions.

9. For those looking for an affordable SEO tool, some options include Screaming Frog, SEMRush and Google Search Console.

