Apple Business Connect: A Rival of Google Business Profile

by | Jan 26, 2023 | Local SEO

Apple introduced Business Connect on January 11, 2023. It’s an improved version of Apple Maps Connect released in October 2014 and a free tool allowing small and large businesses to customize the information that appears across Apple apps.

Apple Business ConnectImages Source: Apple

Let’s look at the old look of Apple Maps Connect below:

Apple Maps Connect: Listing Old Look

Apple Maps Connect Old Look Image

 

Apple Maps Connect: Listing New Look

Apple Business Connect Optimized Listing

 

What Are the New Features of Apple Business Connect?

Businesses can now directly manage their information in the interactive Apple Maps place card, including:

1. Customizable Place Card – businesses can now add photos, header images, logos, descriptions, App links, and useful attributes.

Apple Business Connect Place Card Image

2. Showcases – One of the awesome new features that can help businesses present customers with offers and incentives, like seasonal menu items, product discounts, and more. This feature is available now for those in the US; however, it will be available globally in the coming months.

Apple Business Connect Showcases Image

3. Call to Action – Businesses can provide customers with helpful information by highlighting actions to take directly from the Maps place card.

    • Appointment booking
    • Call or chat with the business
    • Ordering food or groceries through Instacart
    • Making a reservation via OpenTable
    • Booking a hotel via Booking.com
    • Buying tickets and more!

Apple Business Connect Call To Actions ImageImage Source: Apple

4. Insights – Apple Business Connect now allows businesses to see their listing’s performance and how customers interact with their business on Apple Maps. This new feature is mainly useful and crucial to businesses and agencies managing listings, especially as Google is removing (and moving) its Insights functionality rather than developing it further.

Apple Business Connect Insights Image

Image Source: Apple

In Conclusion: With all these useful and valuable new features, it’s clear that Apple Business Connect is truly a rival of Google Business Profile. Taking advantage of these new features can boost business visibility and impact consumers searching for local businesses. Hence, we recommend updating your existing listings and registering your business if you don’t have a listing yet on Apple Business Connect.

Need help with setting up your Apple Business Connect, Google Business Profile, and other local listings? Book a FREE STRATEGY CALL to discuss how we can help you with your Local SEO Optimization.

Privacy settings

Decide which cookies you want to allow. You can change these settings at any time. However, this can result in some functions no longer being available. For information on deleting the cookies, please consult your browser’s help function. Learn more about the cookies we use.

With the slider, you can enable or disable different types of cookies:

This website will

  • Essential: Remember your cookie permission setting
  • Essential: Allow session cookies
  • Essential: Gather information you input into a contact forms newsletter and other forms across all pages
  • Essential: Keep track of what you input in a shopping cart
  • Essential: Authenticate that you are logged into your user account
  • Essential: Remember language version you selected

This website won't

  • Remember your login details
  • Functionality: Remember social media settings
  • Functionality: Remember selected region and country
  • Analytics: Keep track of your visited pages and interaction taken
  • Analytics: Keep track about your location and region based on your IP number
  • Analytics: Keep track of the time spent on each page
  • Analytics: Increase the data quality of the statistics functions
  • Advertising: Tailor information and advertising to your interests based on e.g. the content you have visited before. (Currently we do not use targeting or targeting cookies)
  • Advertising: Gather personally identifiable information such as name and location

This website will

  • Essential: Remember your cookie permission setting
  • Essential: Allow session cookies
  • Essential: Gather information you input into a contact forms newsletter and other forms across all pages
  • Essential: Keep track of what you input in a shopping cart
  • Essential: Authenticate that you are logged into your user account
  • Essential: Remember language version you selected
  • Functionality: Remember social media settings
  • Functionality: Remember selected region and country

This website won't

  • Analytics: Keep track of your visited pages and interaction taken
  • Analytics: Keep track about your location and region based on your IP number
  • Analytics: Keep track of the time spent on each page
  • Analytics: Increase the data quality of the statistics functions
  • Advertising: Tailor information and advertising to your interests based on e.g. the content you have visited before. (Currently we do not use targeting or targeting cookies)
  • Advertising: Gather personally identifiable information such as name and location

This website will

  • Essential: Remember your cookie permission setting
  • Essential: Allow session cookies
  • Essential: Gather information you input into a contact forms newsletter and other forms across all pages
  • Essential: Keep track of what you input in a shopping cart
  • Essential: Authenticate that you are logged into your user account
  • Essential: Remember language version you selected
  • Functionality: Remember social media settings
  • Functionality: Remember selected region and country
  • Analytics: Keep track of your visited pages and interaction taken
  • Analytics: Keep track about your location and region based on your IP number
  • Analytics: Keep track of the time spent on each page
  • Analytics: Increase the data quality of the statistics functions

This website won't

  • Advertising: Tailor information and advertising to your interests based on e.g. the content you have visited before. (Currently we do not use targeting or targeting cookies)
  • Advertising: Gather personally identifiable information such as name and location

This website will

  • Functionality: Remember social media settings
  • Functionality: Remember selected region and country
  • Analytics: Keep track of your visited pages and interaction taken
  • Analytics: Keep track about your location and region based on your IP number
  • Analytics: Keep track of the time spent on each page
  • Analytics: Increase the data quality of the statistics functions
  • Advertising: Tailor information and advertising to your interests based on e.g. the content you have visited before. (Currently we do not use targeting or targeting cookies)
  • Advertising: Gather personally identifiable information such as name and location

This website won't

  • Remember your login details
Save & Close