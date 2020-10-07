SEO 101 Episode 391: Google’s Relationship with SEOs, Rare Bing News, and Local SEO Updates

Summary of SEO 101 Episode 391

The hosts discuss the meeting between the excellent Barry Schwartz from Search Engine Round Table and Martin Splitt from Google about Google’s relationship with the SEO community. They also delve into rare updates from that other search engine, Bing, some interesting local SEO news, a number of Mueller files, and a listener’s SEO question.

NON SEO NEWS

Is Amazon about to eat Google’s lunch?

SEO NEWS

Google on its Relationship With SEOs

Google Talks About Private Support For Google Search & SEO

Bing Improves Key Search Features

Bing Gains Voice Search Option On Desktop Search

Google Supports New Structured Data for Retailers (for Co’s without Merchant Center Accounts)

LOCAL SEO NEWS

Google My Business Updates the Guidelines for Service Area Businesses & Virtual Offices

Google Updates Document On How Reviews Impact Local Rankings

Products – appears for some HVAC clients, but not others

Mueller Files

The Context Around Links Is Secondary But Anchor Text Is Primary

Google On Link Algorithms and How Long for Links to Work

Wayback Machine Does Not Impact Your Google Rankings

Questions from SEO 101 Listeners

Lukasz Adam: “Hey guys, another question since I got so much help last time. I’ve changed my “published-on-dates” to “updated-on-dates”, now Google thinks my article was published yesterday……and the article is one year old. Can this have any bad side-effects?

I am using something called Jekyll as a static site generator because it makes pages extremely fast. While using it, I’ve simply changed the dates to when I’ve updated my articles. Then I checked with the “first-time-in-the-index” tool and it showed me the updated date. I guess this isn’t the right practice, right? Should I simply use the JSON schema code to markup updates?”

