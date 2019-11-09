Summary of SEO 101 Episode 368

Ross and guest co-host Scott Van Achte cover the essentials of client follow-through when working with SEO companies, a review of the latest edition of Screaming Frog Pro (V12), and their experience so far with SiteBulb. They also share news on local SEO, and answer a question from the SEO 101 Facebook Group.

Notes from SEO 101 Episode 368

A Reminder About Follow-Through for SEO Clients

“If you hire an SEO company and they give you lots of recommendations, and you hired them because you vetted them… follow through. Or at very least, if you don’t, understand that that’s why results may not be happening.” – Ross

Screaming Frog Update – New to V12 – Screaming Frog



Crawl Saved to Database

– Auto save

– Resume or recover crashed crawls

– Increased speed in loading previous crawls

Page Speed Insights integration

– Previously had to set custom extraction, no use PageSpeed API, Data appears in its own tab

Configurable Tabs

– Remove tabs you don’t want

– Change order in top menu

– Custom Extractors now up to 100

Several other updates, bug fixes, etc.

“If you’re an avid Screaming Frog user, you’re absolutely going to love the small changes they made, and the big changes.” – Scott

SiteBulb as a Great Alternative to Screaming Frog

“SiteBulb and Screaming Frog, they do a lot of the same stuff. But they’re definitely geared to different users.” – Scott

Google Launches New, Animated Video Series About SEO for Beginners – Search Engine Journal

Google has released a new, animated video series on YouTube that is geared toward beginners in SEO.

Local SEO News Segment (Weekly)

Google My Business Q&As gone missing? – Local Search Forum

Several businesses seemed to have lost some Q&As in their listings. And although a few have come back, there are still many who don’t see all they had before.

According to Joy at the Local Search Forum, “Google is aware of this issue and investigating it.”

GMB Image Filenames + Post Text

Does the file name of an image added to a GMB post have any impact on search? Not so far, says Joy, who is currently running tests and hasn’t finalized her study.

Google Post Management Software

Lots of options noted in this thread: CitationBuilderPro, Publer, dbaPlatform, SocialPilot.co, Synup.com, LocalClarity

The Mueller Files

Our weekly section of commentary from Google’s John Mueller.

Google Change Of Address Tool: Merging Is Not Moving A Site – Search Engine Roundtable

Should one use the Change of Address tool when merging one site into another?

“No. Merging isn’t moving.” – John Mueller

Questions from SEO 101 Listeners

Ross and John also welcome some SEO-related concerns from listeners. Please listen to the show to find out their detailed answers to these questions.

Q: “One of my clients sites looks to have taken a hit from the recent core update. I am looking for ways to improve the content etc and fixing technical issues. I can see that on Sept 28th, the “Indexed, not submitted in sitemap” in Google Search Console went from 3 pages to 34.

A lot of these are portfolio categories with no content, hence me putting a noindex on them. Why is Google still indexing these and should I stop them?” – Neil M.

If you have no-index on them, Google should stop indexing them and they should disappear, eventually. In theory… But it could be — if you have them no-index and Google is still indexing them — there are a few things. It could be that page has just had ton of inbound links pointing to it. Google might still see it as important and index it.” – Scott

End of Show Notes

