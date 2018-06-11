4 Reasons Why You Should Be Using Social Media To Promote Your Company Content.

There are many ways that you can promote your written content today. Over the last five years, social media has become the multifaceted platform to reach new and current clients to engage in your work. No matter the size of your business you’ll always have to help drive traffic to your website and to new great content. While these alone are great reasons, below are four additional reasons why social media is crucial for your business.

At StepForth we recommend promoting through posts on Facebook, Google Plus and Twitter.

1) Improve Brand Awareness

The more people that see your logo, business name and written content, the more likely they will be to remember your business and associate you as the expert. Social media is an extremely effective way of getting your brand out on the web, as more people than ever before are using the Internet to find information. By having a strong following on the main social media websites, you will be able to get your brand in front of hundreds or even thousands of people each day, which will make your brand presence stronger in your market over time.

2) Build Trust Through Open Communication

Social media creates an interesting communication dynamic between businesses and their customers, as most information exchanged over these websites is instantly made public. Being open and honest while communicating with people on your social media page can open a lot of opportunities for providing great customer service, connecting with new and existing customers and even receiving coverage in the media.

3) Increase Your Website Traffic

Increasing the traffic to your website could do a number of things for your business, and social media is a great way to drive new visitors to your site. For example, you could direct your social media followers to specific pages of your website for free information that they would find useful. Higher website traffic will translate into a wide range of benefits for your business.

4) Better SEO

While social media is a tool used to help drive traffic… this traffic can also help improve rankings with Google because the more traffic to a great article equates to a more trustworthy site. Search engines are now taking social media profiles into strong consideration as they evaluate which websites to rank highly in their results. Gain as many followers as you can on social media websites and encourage them to share your content. You will certainly see a boost in your search engine rankings as a result.

*Next steps:

What does this all mean? Once a new article is posted on your site make sure to post a link on social media with a catchy call to action and let your community know what’s happening!