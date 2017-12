Local SEO Tips & News with Guest Co-Host Joy Hawkins | SEO 101

Ross Dunn and guest Joy Hawkins discuss the latest in local SEO on Google. Some topics discussed: the ridiculous power that business titles have, to Yext’s new vertical push, to JSON-LD, street address formatting, home service ads, Google Posts API, and much more.

This October 30, 2017 SEO 101 podcast is available now: listen or Download (right click and save).

