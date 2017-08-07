300th Episode of SEO 101 | Social Media & Analytics

Today on SEO 101 we celebrate, this show marks the 300th episode in SEO 101’s History. The guys are joined by Jennifer Cario former SEO 101 co-host . Jennifer Evans Cario is an industry vet with more than a decade of experience in social media and online marketing. Cario served six years as editor in chief of Search Engine Guide before joining up as Social Media Faculty Chair for MarketMotive.com and launching SugarSpun Marketing, a social media strategy and analytics firm. They talk about her transition out of SEO into social media, and how social media is using algorithms to advance their platforms.

This August 07, 2017 SEO 101 podcast is available now: listen or Download (right click and save).

