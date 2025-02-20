SEO 101 Episode 493 – AI Overviews Impacting Click-Through Rates, Recipe Blog User Experience Guidelines, and Local Reviews Bug Fixes

In this episode of SEO 101, hosts Ross Dunn and Scott Van Achte explore the significant decline in click-through rates due to Google’s AI Overviews. They discuss new guidelines for recipe blogs to enhance user experience, and address a recent bug affecting local reviews. Tune in for insights on these critical SEO developments and their implications.

Show Notes:

NON SEO NEWS

  • Google updates AI Ethics policy, removing commitment not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.
  • Original promise from 2018 regarding AI use for harm and surveillance has been erased.

SEO NEWS

  • Impact of AI Overviews on CTR:

    • Study by Seer Interactive shows significant decrease in click-through rates (CTR):
      • Organic CTR without AI Overview: 2.68% → 3.97%
      • Organic CTR with AI Overview: 1.41% → 0.64%
      • Paid CTR without AI Overview: 23.07% → 17.24%
      • Paid CTR with AI Overview: 8.76% → 6.56%
      • Study analyzed 10,000 keywords with informational intent.
  • Tracking CTR in GSC for AI Overviews:

    • Glenn Gabe shares a method to track AI Overview performance in Google Search Console (GSC) for sites with manual actions.
    • Data can be viewed by filtering for impacted pages and selecting the active date range.
  • OpenAI’s ChatGPT Search:

    • No sign-in required to access ChatGPT search, potentially increasing competition with Google.
  • Google’s Recipe Blog Guidelines:

    • New guidelines emphasize avoiding significant scrolling on recipe pages.
    • Poor user experience noted due to excessive filler content and ads.
    • Recommendations include easy-to-find “jump to recipe” links and relevant content.

LOCAL SEO NEWS

  • Google reviews drop issue:

    • On February 7, fewer reviews displayed in local listings due to a bug.
    • Google confirmed the issue on February 10 and began rolling out fixes on February 11.

AI NEWS

  • Google Search Testing ‘AI Mode’

    • New feature for long-form queries, utilizing Gemini 2.0.
    • Example includes detailed responses for complex questions.
  • AI Overviews with Shopping Comparisons

    • AI Overviews now provide detailed comparisons for product searches, impacting organic traffic for comparison sites.
  • Increase in YouTube Citations

    • YouTube citations within AI Overviews surged by 25.21% since January 1, with notable increases in instructional and visual content categories.
  • Google Search’s Ask for Me

    • New experiment allowing Google AI to call businesses for service inquiries.
    • Currently testing with specific service industries; businesses can opt out.

