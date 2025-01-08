SEO 101 Episode 488 – Google’s November Update, Search Console Recommendations, Rebranding Tips, and SEO Strategies

In this episode of SEO 101, we discuss the ongoing November Core Update and its ranking volatility, the recently launched Google Search Console Recommendations that suggest SEO actions, and John Mueller’s insights on why generic names struggle to rank. We also provide essential tips for a successful domain rebranding transition. Tune in for essential tips to navigate these critical SEO developments!



Show Notes:

SEO NEWS

November Core Update Ongoing rollout causing ranking volatility.



Google Search Console Recommendations Fully live as of November 26. Offers optimization opportunities and suggested actions. Recommendations may change or expire; not all users will see them.



Google Tests Bare-Bones Hotel Search Conducted in Germany, Belgium, and Estonia. Removes certain search features temporarily, returning to basic search format. Test to comply with EU’s Digital Markets Act.



15% of Google Searches Driven by 148 Terms 250 billion searches per month. Top 10 most searched terms include YouTube, Gmail, Amazon, Facebook, and others. 44% of searches are branded; 51% are informational.



MUELLER FILES



John Mueller on Ranking for Generic Names Generic names may not rank well despite being in the domain (e.g., “the wedding company”). Highlights competitiveness of the space and time needed after rebranding.



QUESTIONS & COMMENTS

Tips for Rebranding to a New Domain

Before Transition Crawl current site, export ranking details, and identify high-traffic pages. Backup old site.

During Transition Transfer page details, ensure internal links are correct, update online profiles, set up 301 redirects, and use Google Search Console’s Change of Address Tool.

After Transition Check functionality of contact forms and shopping carts, monitor organic rankings, and use tools like SEMRush for site health tracking



