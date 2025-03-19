SEO 101 Episode 495 – Google Search Decline: AI Preferences, User Trust, and Ranking Volatility

In this episode of SEO 101, hosts Ross Dun and Scott Van Achte explore the recent VOX Media survey revealing declining trust in Google Search, with a shift toward AI tools. They discuss Google’s updates for personal info removal, local SEO strategies, and AI ranking volatility, emphasizing the need for diverse content to improve visibility in evolving search landscapes. Tune in to learn how to adapt your SEO strategy for better visibility!

Show Notes:

Non-SEO News

Chegg sues Google over AI Overviews affecting traffic and revenue. Claims AI Overviews block traffic to Chegg. Argues Google engages in: Reciprocal dealing: Forces Chegg to provide proprietary content for search inclusion. Monopoly maintenance: Unfairly uses monopoly power to oust competitors. Unjust enrichment: Gains financially from Chegg’s content without compensation.



SEO News

Survey Findings (VOX Media)

42% believe Google Search is less useful.

61% of Gen Z and 53% of Millennials prefer AI tools over traditional search.

76% see over 25% Google Shopping results as sponsored; only 14% find them helpful.

55% rely on community for information over search engines.

52% use AI chatbots or platforms like TikTok instead of Google.

66% report declining information quality.

Shift towards AI chatbots and niche communities noted as legacy tech loses trust.

Google Updates

Simplified removal of personal info from search results via updated “Results About You” tool. Redesigned hub for alerts and takedown requests. Proactive search for personal info. Simplified removal request process. Option to refresh outdated search results.



Local SEO News

GBP suspension appeal wait time: 3-4 weeks.

Use location/service pages as URLs in Google Business Profile for better ranking.

AI News

Ranking Volatility 70% of AI Overview rankings changed within 2-3 months. AI Overviews Volatility Score: 0.73; Organic Search Score: 0.55. Top 10 organic rankings don’t guarantee AI Overview placement; 60% overlap noted.



Citation Patterns in AI Search Engines Study analyzed 40,000 responses with 250,000 citations. Perplexity: 6.61 citations/response. Google Gemini: 6.1 citations/response. ChatGPT: 2.62 citations/response.



Quality of citations: High-quality: 31.5%, Upper-mid: 15.3%, Mid: 26.3%, Lower-mid: 22.1%, Low: 4.8%.

Platform-specific citation preferences noted.

Takeaway

Invest in a mix of owned content and third-party coverage for better citation chances in AI search engines.

