SEO 101 Episode 494 – Google Search Changes: ‘All Results’ Rename, Local Listing Drops, Audio SEO Insights, and Review Count Bug Fixes

In this episode of SEO 101, hosts Ross Dunn and Scott Van Achte explore the recent Google search updates, including the renaming of the “All Results” feature, the removal of pagination numbers, and new image search capabilities. They discuss the impact of local listings on organic results, the benefits of audio versions for SEO, and review count bug fixes. Don’t miss these essential takeaways!



Show Notes:

Google Business Profiles Support Delays Backlogged support for Google Business Profiles; patience required for reinstatement and technical issues.



Bitly’s Policy Change Interstitial ads added to shortened URLs for free accounts. Users directed to an ad page before reaching the destination link. Consider switching to a paid plan or linking directly to destinations for better SEO.



Google Lifts Fingerprinting Ban Fingerprinting for advertisers allowed again, enhancing tracking across devices without cookies. Collects data like IP address and OS details for improved ad personalization.



Google Search Updates All Results” Label Change: “All” in search results renamed to “All Results.” Pagination Changes: Clickable page numbers removed, only “next” and “previous” buttons remain. Image Search Feature: “More like these” button added for related image searches. Speed Improvements: Testing pre-fetching methods to boost search result loading times.



Google Local Update URLs may drop from organic results if a local listing is present; suggested to change URLs in GBP to mitigate.



Audio Versions of Blog Posts Google suggests audio versions may not directly impact SEO but can enhance user experience and engagement.



Review Count Bugs Fix Most review count bugs fixed; if issues persist, users should contact Google support.



Sources:



