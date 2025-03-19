SEO 101 Episode 496 – March 2025 Core Update, a Little Known Mistake to Avoid, and AI Errors

In this episode of SEO 101, hosts Ross Dunn and Scott Van Achte discuss Google’s March 2025 core update and its focus on quality content. They explain a mistake that can cause search engine result click-through rates to plummet, and they address the challenges of AI accuracy in search engines and its implications for digital content creators.
Show Notes:
- Google Search Paperclip Icon
- Testing a paperclip icon beside the search bar.
- Clicking copies a goo.gl link for easy sharing.
- Uncertainty about its usefulness and impact on personalization.
- Firefox Data Policy Changes
- Removed promise to never sell personal data; reassured users not to panic.
- New terms grant Mozilla a license to use uploaded information.
- Clarified that Mozilla does not own user content.
- Google Search Volume
- Google now processes over 5 trillion searches per year.
- Historical search volume growth from 1 billion in 1999 to 5 trillion in 2025.
- Approximately 158,548 searches per second.
- Google March 2025 Core Update
- First core update of 2025 rolling out; expected to take 2 weeks.
- Emphasis on producing quality content.
- Impact of Date Published/Updated on CTR
- Displaying both dates can decrease organic CTR and traffic.
- Recommended to display only the most relevant date.
- Schema markup can include both dates without issues.
- Personalization in Search Results
- Noted personalized sitelinks for a multilingual client’s website.
- Observed search results reflecting individual browsing history.
- Google Business Profile Updates
- Major changes to Google Business Profiles may lead to suspension.
- Minor updates are advised until trust is built.
- Google Testing AI Mode
- AI Mode available in Google Labs for selected users.
- Aimed at addressing concerns about content scraping and encouraging site visits.
- Uncertain impact on click-through rates (CTR) from AI Overviews.
- AI Search Engine Accuracy Issues
- Study found AI chatbots often provide incorrect answers and fabricated citations.
- Over 60% of queries returned inaccurate results.
- Concerns over confidence in wrong answers and bypassing crawler protocols.
- Inaccurate attribution affecting publishers’ visibility and traffic.
Sources:
Google Search Paperclip Icon – Google tests a paperclip icon for easy sharing of search results via a goo.gl link.
Firefox Data Policy Changes – Firefox removes its promise to never sell personal data, prompting user concerns and backlash.
Google Search Volume – Google processes over 5 trillion searches annually, showcasing significant growth over the years.
Google March 2025 Core Update – The first core update of 2025 focuses on quality content and is expected to roll out over two weeks.
Impact of Date Published/Updated on CTR – Displaying both publication and updated dates can negatively affect organic click-through rates; best practices recommended.
Google Business Profile Updates – Caution against making major updates to Google Business Profiles to avoid suspension and build trust.
Google Testing AI Mode – Google introduces AI Mode in Search Labs, aiming to enhance user interaction while addressing publisher concerns.
AI Search Engine Accuracy Issues – A study reveals AI chatbots often provide incorrect answers and fabricate citations, raising concerns about information integrity.