SEO 101 Episode 496 – March 2025 Core Update, a Little Known Mistake to Avoid, and AI Errors

by | Mar 19, 2025 | SEO, SEO Podcast, Tips

In this episode of SEO 101, hosts Ross Dunn and Scott Van Achte discuss Google’s March 2025 core update and its focus on quality content. They explain a mistake that can cause search engine result click-through rates to plummet, and they address the challenges of AI accuracy in search engines and its implications for digital content creators.

Show Notes:

  • Google Search Paperclip Icon

    • Testing a paperclip icon beside the search bar.
    • Clicking copies a goo.gl link for easy sharing.
    • Uncertainty about its usefulness and impact on personalization.

  • Firefox Data Policy Changes

    • Removed promise to never sell personal data; reassured users not to panic.
    • New terms grant Mozilla a license to use uploaded information.
    • Clarified that Mozilla does not own user content. 
  • Google Search Volume

    • Google now processes over 5 trillion searches per year.
    • Historical search volume growth from 1 billion in 1999 to 5 trillion in 2025.
    • Approximately 158,548 searches per second.
  • Google March 2025 Core Update

    • First core update of 2025 rolling out; expected to take 2 weeks.
    • Emphasis on producing quality content.
  • Impact of Date Published/Updated on CTR

    • Displaying both dates can decrease organic CTR and traffic.
    • Recommended to display only the most relevant date.
    • Schema markup can include both dates without issues.
  • Personalization in Search Results

    • Noted personalized sitelinks for a multilingual client’s website.
    • Observed search results reflecting individual browsing history.
  • Google Business Profile Updates

    • Major changes to Google Business Profiles may lead to suspension.
    • Minor updates are advised until trust is built.
  • Google Testing AI Mode

    • AI Mode available in Google Labs for selected users.
    • Aimed at addressing concerns about content scraping and encouraging site visits.
    • Uncertain impact on click-through rates (CTR) from AI Overviews.
  • AI Search Engine Accuracy Issues

    • Study found AI chatbots often provide incorrect answers and fabricated citations.
    • Over 60% of queries returned inaccurate results.
    • Concerns over confidence in wrong answers and bypassing crawler protocols.
    • Inaccurate attribution affecting publishers’ visibility and traffic.

Sources:
Google Search Paperclip Icon – Google tests a paperclip icon for easy sharing of search results via a goo.gl link.
Firefox Data Policy Changes – Firefox removes its promise to never sell personal data, prompting user concerns and backlash.
Google Search Volume – Google processes over 5 trillion searches annually, showcasing significant growth over the years.
Google March 2025 Core Update – The first core update of 2025 focuses on quality content and is expected to roll out over two weeks.
Impact of Date Published/Updated on CTR – Displaying both publication and updated dates can negatively affect organic click-through rates; best practices recommended.
Google Business Profile Updates – Caution against making major updates to Google Business Profiles to avoid suspension and build trust.
Google Testing AI Mode – Google introduces AI Mode in Search Labs, aiming to enhance user interaction while addressing publisher concerns.
AI Search Engine Accuracy Issues – A study reveals AI chatbots often provide incorrect answers and fabricate citations, raising concerns about information integrity.