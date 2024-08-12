SEO 101 Epsiode 472 – AI Enhancements in SEO: SearchGPT, Reddit Block, and More

Explore the latest AI advancements in SEO in this episode of SEO 101 with hosts Ross Dunn and Scott Van Achte, featuring OpenAI’s Search GPT prototype and Google’s deepfake content demotion updates. Learn about Reddit’s search engine block, Google’s integration of platform videos into Knowledge Panels, and the introduction of shopping ads in AI Overviews. Discover challenges and innovations in AI integration and content presentation.

Show Notes:

Key Takeaways

OpenAI launched a prototype search engine called Search GPT that uses AI models and web indexing

Google updated algorithms to better detect and demote deepfake/explicit content in search

Google Knowledge Panels Tests “Videos From” Section

Reddit is blocking crawlers from Bing and other search engines over inability to reach agreements on AI content usage

Google testing video integration in Knowledge Panels and shopping ads in AI Overviews

Study shows AI Overviews most prevalent for health-related queries, sourcing respected medical sites

Google launched an AI menu creation tool for restaurant Business Profiles, but it’s buggy

Topics

Search GPT by OpenAI

AI models and web indexing are used in the SearchGPT prototype search engine to answer queries:

Results include links to relevant sources.

Currently, it is limited to 10,000 users/publishers.

Crawling is allowed even if AI training is blocked.

Deepfake Detection by Google



High-risk queries have had their rankings updated to demote deepfake/explicit content.

Individuals who request removal can expect explicit results to be filtered.

Duplicate deepfake images will be removed once one is taken down.

Reddit Blocking Search Engines



As of July 1st, Bing and other engines have been blocked from crawling Reddit.

Agreements on the usage of Reddit content for AI could not be reached.

Google, which paid $60M for a content partnership, has not been blocked.

The Reddit CEO believes that web content should not be “freeware” for AI models.

Knowledge Panel Videos on Google

Videos from platforms like Instagram and TikTok are being tested for integration into Knowledge Panels:

There is an opportunity to create more video content for potential inclusion.

AI Overview Shopping Ads by Google



Plans have been confirmed to add shopping ads to AI Overview results.

There are no details yet on the ad format or placement within Overviews.

Study on AI Overview Sources



3.9% of news queries trigger Overviews.

Health queries are the most likely at 29.6%.

Top sources include respected medical sites such as Mayo Clinic and WebMD.

Menu Creation Tool by Google



An AI tool is utilized to create menus from uploaded images for restaurant profiles.

Though fast, the tool has issues with multi-page menus, pricing, and formatting.

The concept is interesting, especially if accuracy improves

Sources:

OpenAI starts testing SearchGPT prototype, here’s what it looks like – OpenAI introduces the SearchGPT prototype, employing AI models and limited to 10,000 users and publishers. The tool utilizes the “OAI-SearchBot” for search, separated from AI training, and provides query responses with web-sourced information and relevant links.

Google updates deepfakes search algorithms and controls and expands About this image – Google implements new algorithms against deepfake content, ensuring demotion in search rankings and differentiation from genuine content. Updates include easier removal processes and demotion signals for sites with removed fake content.

Google Knowledge Panels Tests “Videos From” Section – Google is testing the integration of videos from platforms like Instagram and TikTok into Knowledge Panels, enhancing content diversity and engagement.

Microsoft confirms Reddit blocked Bing Search – Reddit restricts Bing and other search engines from crawling, but not Google, due to disagreements over content usage, affecting search engine visibility.

Google will ‘soon’ test search, shopping ads in AI Overviews – Google’s future plans include testing search and shopping ads in AI Overviews, aiming to expand their reach to more countries.

Google’s AI Overviews Appear In 3.9% Of Trending News Searches, Study Finds – An analysis reveals that only 3.9% of news searches trigger AI Overviews, with health queries showing higher visibility. Trusted medical sources like Mayo Clinic contribute significantly.

New Google Business Profile AI tool creates a menu from an image – Google’s Business Profile AI tool allows menu creation from images, offering both efficient menu creation and challenges like single-photo limitations and occasional pricing discrepancies.