SEO 101 Epsiode 471 – Google Tests, Internal Linking Strategies, and Local Spam

In this episode of SEO 101, hosts Ross Dunn and Scott Van Achte explore Google’s testing of larger site names and favicons, effective internal linking strategies, the impact of rapid site growth on rankings, and ongoing local SEO spam issues. Discover actionable tips to enhance your SEO efforts today!



Show Notes:

Key Takeaways

Cyber-security firm rejects $23bn Google takeover

Google scrapped plans to kill third-party cookies in Chrome, introducing more user privacy controls instead

WordPress 6.6.1 released to fix fatal errors in the previous 6.6 update

Google is testing larger site name fonts and favicons in search results

Billions of Google redirects to stop working next year

Tips for improving SEO through strategic internal linking

Exponentially growing a website can trigger Google to re-evaluate and potentially impact rankings

The Pin Hack is Still Rampant

Google’s local business profile spam issues with locksmiths persists

AI can enhance but not replace human SEO expertise in the foreseeable future

Topics



Google Scrapping Third-Party Cookie Removal

Originally planned to remove third-party cookies in Chrome for privacy:

Introducing new Chrome experience giving users more privacy control

3.6 billion Google links still active will be impacted

Self-serving move as removing cookies would severely impact Google’s ad business

WordPress 6.6.1 Bug Fix Release

Fixes 6 errors in 6.6 release, including 2 fatal errors crashing sites:

False plugin warnings and unintended UI changes like underlined links

Backup before updating as always

Larger Site Names and Favicons in Search

Google testing larger font size for site names:

Testing larger favicons (site icons) in results

Good reminder to have a favicon if you don’t already

Internal Linking for SEO

Use descriptive, contextual anchor text – avoid “click here”

Balance number of links to avoid overwhelming users

Use standard HTML links that crawlers can follow

Exponential Site Growth Triggers Re-evaluation

Going from 10k to 100k products can make it seem like a new site:

Expect Google to re-evaluate and rankings to potentially change

Process can take months, so grow content incrementally if possible

Local SEO and Spam Issues

“Pin hack” lets competitors suggest moving your business location:

Suggest an edit from another account to move pin back if impacted

Locksmith spam network of 150+ verified spam listings exposed

AI and SEO

AI can enhance but not replace human SEO expertise anytime soon

Cyber-security firm rejects $23bn Google takeover – WIZ Chief Executive Assaf Rappaport rejects Google’s $23bn takeover offer, aiming to become a top cybersecurity company and reach $1B in revenue before going public. The firm has been valued at $12B.

Google scraps plans to kill third-party cookies in Chrome – Google backtracks on third-party cookie deprecation in Chrome, focusing on user privacy. The privacy sandbox APIs will offer alternatives, with discussions ongoing with regulators.

WordPress Releases 6.6.1 To Fix Fatal Errors In 6.6 – WordPress 6.6.1 fixes critical errors in the previous rollout, addressing major issues to enhance user experience and fix security plugin warnings.

Google Tests Larger Sitename & Favicons – Google experiments with larger site name fonts and favicons, potentially affecting search result aesthetics. Ensure the presence of a favicon on your site.

Billions of Google redirects to stop working next year – Google’s Goo.gl links will display an interstitial page from August 23, 2024, signaling their discontinuation by August 25, 2025, urging users to update existing links.

Google Shares Tips To Improve SEO Through Internal Links – Google’s SEO guidelines emphasize using descriptive anchor text and proper HTML elements for internal links to enhance SEO effectively.

Google Cautions: Exponential Content Growth Causes Re-Evaluation – Significant website growth prompts Google to re-evaluate your site’s SEO performance, necessitating strategic planning for changes in your site structure.

The Pin Hack is Still Rampant – The Pin Hack technique persists on Google Maps, with Joy Hawkins advising against moving pins within the dashboard but suggesting edits using a different Google account.

Locksmiths are Still At It! – Numerous spam locksmith listings flood the greater Toronto area, utilizing VOIP numbers and repetitive updates to profiles, despite lacking proper registrations.

Could AI Eventually Make SEO Obsolete? – While AI enhances SEO, human expertise in crafting detailed content and technical analysis remains crucial, ensuring search optimization’s continued relevance