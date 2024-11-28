SEO 101 Episode 486 – A Big SearchGPT Ranking Tip, Maximizing Crawl Budget and Outdated SEO Practices

In this episode of SEO 101, we discuss the November 2024 Core Update’s impact on search results, updated crawl budget guidelines for mobile and desktop sites, and six outdated SEO practices to abandon. We also cover the implications of the FTC’s new review policy and a fundamental tip on how to be found with SearchGPT. Tune in for practical insights to enhance your SEO strategy and improve your website’s visibility in search engines!



Show Notes:

SEO News Summary

Google November 2024 Core Update



Rolled out on Nov 11, expected to complete in about 2 weeks. Aim: Improve search result quality by prioritizing genuinely useful content. Recommendation: Create quality content for users.



Crawl Budget Documentation Update



Google updated guidelines for large sites with separate mobile and desktop versions. Ensure both versions have the same set of links; if not possible, include in a sitemap.



SEO Practices to Stop

Redundant Practices : Avoid buying expired domains, paid links, and adding unnecessary meta tags. Scraping Search Features : Don’t just copy “People Also Ask” results. Keyword Stuffing : Use keywords naturally, avoid overuse. Competitor Copying : Draw inspiration but create original content based on personal expertise. Content for Content’s Sake : Ensure content aligns with user needs and expertise. Relying on Correlation Studies : Avoid making SEO decisions based on isolated research findings.



Google Search Snippets Study

Featured snippets may show contradictory information based on search phrasing. Examples illustrate differing responses to similar questions.



Local SEO News Summary

Winning in Local Search Key factors: Engaging website, proper Google Business Profile maintenance, responsive reviews, strong social media presence, and quality content creation.



FTC Review Policy Impact New regulations effective Oct 21, 2024, ban fake and incentivized reviews. Each violation can incur penalties of $50,120. Examples of violations include Fashion Nova’s blocking of negative reviews and Roomster’s use of fake reviews.



AI News Summary

ChatGPT Search and Microsoft Bing Indexing in Bing is crucial for visibility in ChatGPT Search. ChatGPT relies on Bing’s index; if not indexed, pages won’t be available in ChatGPT.



Google AI Overview in People Also Ask AI-generated responses are appearing in “People Also Ask” sections. Observations show discrepancies between AI-generated answers and featured snippets.



Sources:

Google November 2024 Core Update – Announcement and details about the rollout of Google’s November 2024 Core Update aimed at improving the quality of search results.

Crawl Budget Documentation Update – Overview of Google’s updated best practices for crawl budgets, emphasizing the need for consistent links across mobile and desktop versions of websites.

6 SEO Practices You Need To Stop Right Now – A rundown of outdated SEO practices to avoid, including keyword stuffing and relying solely on competitor strategies.

Google Search Snippets Study – A study highlighting how Google Featured Snippets can provide contradictory information based on search phrasing.

BBC Article

FTC’s New Review Policy – Details on the FTC’s new regulations against fake reviews, effective October 21, 2024, and the potential penalties for violations.

ChatGPT Search and Microsoft Bing – Discussion on the importance of Bing indexing for visibility in ChatGPT Search and its implications for SEO strategies.

Google AI Overview in People Also Ask – Insights into the emergence of AI-generated responses in Google’s “People Also Ask” feature and their implications for search results