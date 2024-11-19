SEO 101 Episode 485 – Helpful Content Update Bad News, Search Console Bug Panic, and ChatGPT Search Launch

In this episode of SEO 101, we explore Google’s upcoming search ranking update and the frustrations voiced by content creators affected by the Helpful Content Update. We discuss a recent Google Search Console bug that caused panic among site owners and provide insights into the evolving landscape of SEO best practices.



Show Notes:



NON-SEO NEWS



SEO The Board Game





New strategic board game for 2-4 players created by Gareth Hoyle.

Sponsored by AHrefs, POP, Kasra Dash, and others.

Priced at $79 plus shipping.

Some skepticism about market interest; potential appeal to SEO professionals.

Google Fined by Russian Court



Fined over $25 decillion for blocking Russian news channels on YouTube.

Fine initiated at $1,025 per day, doubling weekly.

Amount exceeds 1000x the annual GDP of Earth.

Google states ongoing legal matters won’t have a significant adverse effect.

SEO NEWS

Upcoming Google Search Ranking Update



Discussion with content creators affected by the Helpful Content Update (HCU).

Many attendees advised to shift focus away from Google for traffic.

Concerns about Google’s inability to address algorithmic issues impacting businesses.

Content Demotion in Search



Google confirmed demoting content that is starkly different from main site content.

Recent drops in site performance not linked to site reputation abuse algorithms.

Google Search Console Bug



Performance report showed almost no traffic on Oct 28, causing panic among site owners.

John Mueller confirmed it was a bug and advised checking Google Analytics for accuracy.

Updated URL Structure Best Practices



Google recommends using ampersands (&) and equal signs (=) for URL parameters.

Advises against using colons, brackets, commas, or double commas.

AI NEWS

ChatGPT Search Launch



OpenAI launched ChatGPT Search for select users on Oct 31.

Available to ChatGPT Plus and Team users; free access coming soon.

Chrome extension available to set ChatGPT as the default search engine.

Google Expands AI Overviews



AI Overviews to be available in over 100 countries.

Rollout includes extended language support for over 1 billion users.

Meta’s AI Search Development



Meta developing a search index to replace Google for their AI offerings.

Currently still utilizing Google’s search index for the Meta AI chatbot.

