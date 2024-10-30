SEO 101 Episode 483 – A Major Acquisition, Bing and Google Accused of Stealing Recipe Content

In this episode, we discuss SEMRush’s acquisition of Third Door Media, including Search Engine Land. We explore the pending uproar around Google and Bing using recipes without permission, the removal of key fields from Google Business Profiles, and insights from Martin Splitt on multilingual SEO. Tune in for valuable updates!



Show Notes:

SEMRush Acquires Search Engine Land





SEMRush has acquired Third Door Media. This includes the following: Search Engine Land SMX (Search Marketing Expo) MarTech.org and the MarTech Conference Digital Marketing Depot



Google Ads Announces 11-Year Data Retention Policy



Google Ads introduces an 11-year data retention policy for PPC advertisers.

Users must back up historical data by November 13th to avoid loss.

Google Ads New Penalties for Agencies & Third Parties



Updates to Google Ads third-party policy include new penalties for agencies. Violations may lead to: Loss of privileges Removal from Google third-party programs Account suspension without warning

Policy covers transparency, prohibited practices, and account setup requirements.

SEO News



Bing Search Recipes Cheat Publishers



Bing displays full recipes in search results, criticized for content theft.

Concerns grow over recipe content being used without proper attribution.

Google Business Profiles Removes “Health Insurance Accepted

Health insurance fields removed from Google Business Profiles for health organizations.

AI News

SearchGPT Performance

SearchGPT generates 4x more referrals than competitors Perplexity and Claude.

SearchGPT is growing at 150% month-over-month, while competitors grow at 22%.

Google AI Overviews Not Linking to Sites Hit by Helpful Content Update

AI Overviews exclude links to sites affected by the update, even if they rank #1.

Martin Splitt’s SEO Tips for Multilingual Sites

Website Structure



Options include top-level domains, subdomains, or subdirectories



HREFLang Attributes



Ensure valid language/country codes and self-referencing links



Language Selection



Provide links to language versions rather than auto-redirecting users



John Mueller’s Warning



Warns against over-reliance on third-party SEO metrics.

Emphasizes the need for consistent effort in SEO rather than quick fixes.

Sources:

SEMRush Acquires Search Engine Land – This article details SEMRush’s acquisition of Third Door Media, which includes brands like Search Engine Land, SMX, MarTech.org, and Digital Marketing Depot.

Google Ads Announces 11-Year Data Retention Policy – Google has announced a new 11-year data retention policy for PPC advertisers, urging users to back up historical data by November 13th.

Google Ads New Penalties for Agencies & Third Parties – This article outlines updates to Google Ads’ third-party policy, detailing new penalties for agencies that violate compliance rules.

Bing Search Recipes Cheat Publishers? – Discusses Bing’s practice of displaying full recipes in search results, raising concerns about content theft from publishers.

Google Business Profiles Removes “Health Insurance Accepted – Reports on Google removing health insurance fields from Google Business Profiles for health-related organizations.

SearchGPT Gives Brands 4x More Referrals – Highlights SearchGPT’s performance, showing it generates four times more referrals than competitors Perplexity and Claude.

Google AI Overviews Not Linking To Sites Hit By Helpful Content Update – Explores how Google AI Overviews are excluding links to sites affected by the Helpful Content Update.

Martin Splitt Shares 3 SEO Tips for Multilingual Sites – Details Martin Splitt’s recommendations for structuring multilingual sites effectively to enhance SEO.

Google Warns Against Over-Reliance On SEO Tool Metrics – John Mueller cautions against depending too heavily on third-party SEO metrics, emphasizing the importance of consistent effort in SEO.