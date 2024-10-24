SEO 101 Episode 482 – Impact of Google’s Breakup Talks and Interstitials on SEO

In this episode of SEO 101, we analyze the Department of Justice’s discussions on breaking up Google and what it could mean for SEO. We also examine a case study that highlights the severe negative impact of interstitials on organic traffic and keyword rankings, along with best practices for their use.



Show Notes:



SEO News Summary



DOJ May Breakup Google as Antitrust Remedy





DOJ is considering breaking up Google as a response to its monopoly ruling from August.

This is an early intent; the final ruling on remedies is expected in August 2025.

Proposed remedies may include: Splitting off Chrome, Android, and other services. Requiring Google to share data with competitors. Making AI-assisted search features available. Sharing ad ranking data. Enforcing privacy regulations on data retention. Limiting partnership deals with companies like Apple.

Community reactions varied from support for breakup to skepticism about its impact.

Impact of Interstitials on SEO



Interstitials defined as pop-ups requiring user interaction.

A case study revealed significant traffic losses due to interstitials: 82% loss in desktop organic traffic. 97% loss in organic keyword rankings (desktop). 97% loss in mobile traffic. Page load time increased from 3 seconds to 13 seconds.



Acceptable interstitials include: Cookie policy notifications. Age verification prompts. Time or scroll-based popups.

Caution advised for monitoring rankings and traffic post-launch.

Google Tests Quick View Button for Recipes

Google is testing a “quick view” button for recipe searches that allows users to view details without leaving the search page.

This change is beneficial for users but may harm food bloggers.

Google is exploring partnerships with a few creators for these new recipe experiences.

AI News Summary

OpenAI to Integrate SearchGPT into ChatGPT

SearchGPT will be integrated into ChatGPT by the end of 2024.

Focus on creating an information-dense experience while attributing publishers.

Aim to increase click-through rates and provide deeper understanding.

Current usage of SearchGPT is limited; ChatGPT has over 180 million users compared to Google’s nearly 5 billion.

