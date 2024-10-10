SEO 101 Episode 480 – Author Recognition in SERPS and Disastrous Fake Review Handling

Explore the latest Google updates in SEO, including the recognition of content creators in search results, fixes in the Google Search Console, removal of the cache feature, warnings about fake reviews on Google Maps that will likely prove disastrous, and the display of blue map pins in search snippets.



Show Notes:

Google is recognizing content creators by highlighting them as trusted sources in search results

Google fixed an issue in the Google Search Console Product Snippets report where impressions and clicks were being reported for product snippets on sites that do not have products

Google has completely removed the cache feature from search results

Google is now warning users about fake reviews on Google Maps Business Profiles

Google is showing blue map pins and city names on search result snippets

Google AI Overviews show more often to signed-in users, with ecommerce queries triggering them 90% less for signed-out users

96.5% of Google AI Overviews link to content on informational intent pages

John Mueller suggests that alt text for images is still relevant for SEO and that A.I. may not be the best for generating alt attributes based on images