SEO 101 Episode 480 – Author Recognition in SERPS and Disastrous Fake Review Handling

Explore the latest Google updates in SEO, including the recognition of content creators in search results, fixes in the Google Search Console, removal of the cache feature, warnings about fake reviews on Google Maps that will likely prove disastrous, and the display of blue map pins in search snippets.
- Google is recognizing content creators by highlighting them as trusted sources in search results
- Google fixed an issue in the Google Search Console Product Snippets report where impressions and clicks were being reported for product snippets on sites that do not have products
- Google has completely removed the cache feature from search results
- Google is now warning users about fake reviews on Google Maps Business Profiles
- Google is showing blue map pins and city names on search result snippets
- Google AI Overviews show more often to signed-in users, with ecommerce queries triggering them 90% less for signed-out users
- 96.5% of Google AI Overviews link to content on informational intent pages
- John Mueller suggests that alt text for images is still relevant for SEO and that A.I. may not be the best for generating alt attributes based on images
- Google confirms that it’s okay to ignore spam scores on websites and recommends focusing on making parts of the website truly awesome instead.
Google Recognizes Content Creators – Search Engine Land – Google highlights content creators as trusted sources in search results.
Google Search Console Product Snippets Report Fixed – Search Engine Roundtable – Google fixed an issue in the performance report where product snippets were reported on sites without products.
Google Search Completely Kills the Cache Feature – Search Engine Land – Google removes the cache feature from search results, citing improved page loading capabilities.
Google Maps Fake Review Notice On Business Profile – Search Engine Roundtable – Google places warnings on Business Profile listings in Google Maps for suspected fake reviews.
Google Blue Map Pin & City Name On Search Results Snippets – Search Engine Roundtable – Google adds blue map pins and city names to search result snippets for improved user experience.
New Data: Google AI Overviews Show More Often to Signed-in Users – Search Engine Land – BrightEdge study reveals AI Overviews appearing more frequently for signed-in users, with variations across industries.
Study: 96% Of Google AI Overviews Links Go To Informational Intent Pages – Search Engine Roundtable – SEOClarity study shows the majority of AI Overviews link to informational intent pages for enhanced user experience.
Google Shows How To Use Alt Text For SEO – Search Engine Journal – John Mueller discusses the importance of alt text for image SEO and its relevance in providing context.
Google Confirms It’s Okay To Ignore Spam Scores – Search Engine Journal – John Mueller advises ignoring spam scores as Google does not use them to assess websites effectively.