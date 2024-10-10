SEO 101 Episode 479 – Google Image Labeling and User Intent SEO Optimization

Having valid HTML can make pages load faster, use less bandwidth, and be compatible with different browsers and devices

A bug in Google Search Console is showing clicks and impressions for Product Snippets when there shouldn’t be any

C2PA technology will be used for this labeling, backed by Google, Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Adobe

Google will begin labeling images as AI Generated, Edited with Photo Editing Software, or Taken with a Camera in search results

Discover the latest from Google with AI image labeling updates and insights into optimizing for user intent. Learn about the EXIF data in SEO, more Google bugs, the results of a deep dive into AI Overviews, and other optimization insights in this episode.

