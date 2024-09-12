SEO 101 Episode 476 – Google Algorithm Shifts: August Update Traffic Analytics Explained

Noindex and nofollow tags do not indicate low-quality content to Google, according to Martin Splitt.

Reasons for the drops could be due to a ranking bug, a new phase of the update, an unrelated update, or misinterpretation of data.

Join hosts Ross Dunn and Scott Van Achte as they dissect Google’s August algorithm update, unraveling traffic fluctuations and analytics intricacies. Explore the reasons behind vanishing gains and drops, including bugs, update phases, and data misinterpretation. Learn about Google Discover’s manual actions, content penalties, and the impact of noindex and nofollow tags on site performance.

