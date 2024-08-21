SEO 101 Episode 473 – Google Updates, Search Volatility, Console Features, and Crawling Insights

In this episode of the SEO 101 Podcast, we explore significant updates from Google, including recent search ranking volatility and the launch of new recommendations in Search Console. We also discuss Googlebot’s link crawling behavior, shedding light on how it impacts SEO strategies and website performance. Tune in for insights like this every week!



Show Notes:

NON SEO NEWS

Federal Judge Ruling on Google Antitrust: Judge Mehta ruled Google violated antitrust laws, confirming it maintained an illegal monopoly in search and advertising. Focus on Google’s exclusive search deals with Android and Apple devices. Google’s search monopoly grew from ~80% in 2009 to ~90% in 2020. Ruling due to a 10-week trial; focuses on liability, not remedies.

Google Ads Credit Bug: A bug led some users, including Tom Waddington, to receive notifications of multi-million dollar credits. Actual credited amount was significantly lower after Google corrected the error.



SEO NEWS

Search Volatility: Significant search ranking volatility noted after DOJ ruling against Google, confirmed by search tools.

Google Trends Update: New, less flashy design for the “Trending Now” section rolled out.

Search Console Recommendations: Launched feature providing optimization opportunities and suggested actions for websites.

Googlebot Crawling Practices: Gary Illyes clarifies that Googlebot collects links and returns later, contrary to previous beliefs.



LOCAL SEO NEWS

Google Business Profiles Call Data: The “Call” tab missing from Performance Reports is a confirmed bug, to be fixed soon. This is separate from the earlier removal of call tracking.



AI NEWS