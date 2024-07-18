SEO 101 Episode 469 – Google SEO Trends: Backlinks, AI, & Business Profile Protection Explained

Explore SEO essentials in this episode of SEO 101 podcast! Discover Google’s recent changes, the significance of backlinks, and the limitations of AI in technical SEO analysis. Learn to safeguard your Google Business Profiles and adapt to shifting search behaviors. Stay ahead in digital marketing with our expert insights!



Show Notes:



Key Takeaways



Google has reverted to paginated search results after testing continuous scroll

A study found 96% of top 10 ranking sites have over 1,000 unique backlinks

Nearly 60% of Google searches end without a click in 2024

Google explained reasons for “crawled currently not indexed” status

Protecting Google Business Profiles from malicious edits is crucial for local businesses

Current AI is not yet effective for in-depth technical SEO analysis



Topics

Google Search Console Delay





There was a recent delay/latency issue with Google Search Console data

This caused some sites to show sharp drops in impressions/clicks around July 4th

The issue is being fixed and the data will likely be backfilled soon

Paginated Search Results Return

Google has dropped continuous scroll for desktop search:



They are reverting to classic paginated results with page numbers

This provides clearer separation of content and faster page loads

Study on Backlinks for Top Rankings



96% of top 10 ranking sites have over 1,000 unique backlink domains

0.3% had under 100 backlinks, none had under 50

While correlational, it highlights the importance of link building

60% of Searches End Without a Click

Study found 58.5% of US Google searches had zero clicks in 2024:



37% did nothing, 21% did another search

70.5% of clicks went to unpaid/organic results

The 1% paid ad click rate seems suspiciously low

“Crawled Currently Not Indexed” Explained

Google’s Gary Illyes explained some common reasons:



Duplicate/similar content already indexed from other sources

Technical issues like serving the same content for all URLs

It doesn’t necessarily indicate a problem if main pages are indexed

Protecting Google Business Profiles

Bad actors can maliciously edit business profile details like the location:



This can remove the business from local rankings

Monitoring, documentation, and quickly resolving issues is crucial

Services like WhiteSpark may help prevent pin location editing

AI for Technical SEO Analysis

A test using GPT-4 and Screaming Frog data gave poor technical recommendations:



The AI provided generic advice and missed key issues

Human experts or dedicated tools like Ahrefs are still more reliable



Sources:



Google Search Console Delay – Google addresses latency affecting GSC Search Performance Reports, working to restore data soon.

Google Drops Continuous Scroll – Google eliminates continuous scroll in search results for quicker delivery of requested results.

June 2024 Spam Update by Google – Google’s June 2024 Spam Update targets sites violating search spam policies.

Google Testing AI Overviews – Google experiments with “link cards” above AI overviews for improved user engagement.

Study: Backlink Importance in Top 10 Sites – Study reveals 96% of top-ranking sites feature over 1,000 unique backlinks.

Zero-Click Searches on Google – Nearly 60% of Google searches in 2024 result in zero clicks.

Google Explains “Crawled Not Indexed” – Gary Illyes sheds light on potential reasons for the “crawled not indexed” status.

AI in Search: Technical SEO Analysis – Testing reveals AI’s limitations in providing detailed technical SEO recommendations.