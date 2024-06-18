SEO 101 Ep 468 – What You Need to Know From the Leaked Google Ranking Criteria

In this episode of The SEO 101 Podcast, hosts Ross Dunn and Scott Van Achte delve into a major leak of Google’s search algorithms, revealing insights into over 14,000 potential ranking attributes, including the role of clicks, dwell time, link velocity, and the use of Google Chrome data. They also discuss the diminishing effectiveness of the disavow tool, the declining usefulness of Google Search Console links report, and bizarre errors in Google’s AI overview answers, closing with practical tips for link relevance, page structuring, and content originality.

Show Notes:



Google Search Algorithm Leak



Reveals intricate workings of ranking algorithm

Confirmed by Google with Barry Schwartz

Contains 14,014 ranking attributes across 2596 modules

Excludes Google’s scoring functions details

Dixon Jones

Made all variables searchable

Google Ranking Algorithm Insights

Uses clicks, sandbox for new sites, Chrome data, link velocity

Disavow not documented

Other Confirmations & Notes

Various demotion factors like SERP, Nav, Exact match, and others

Importance of location, font size, document truncation, originality

Michael King’s Takeaways

Length flexibility for Page Title

Emphasize fewer authors with subject expertise

Prioritize link relevance, originality, consistent dates

Exercise caution with old domains, focus on creating high-quality content.

Google Testing Blue Visit Button

Testing a large blue “Visit” button in search result snippets

Button links directly to the listed website

Potential for significant increase in click-through rates

Likely mobile-only for now

Barry’s Perspective

Barry skeptical about its integration into mainstream results

Emphasizes uncertainty with a “big if” statement

Google Testing Special Snippet Treatment for Reddit

Special treatment for Reddit search results observed

Shows upvote counts, comment counts, snippets from comments for more details

Potential connection to a content deal allowing Google deeper access to Reddit content, yet uncertain

Reputation & Expired Domains Abuse Reporting

Google introduces new options in SPAM reporting tool

Expired Domain Abuse

Site Reputation Abuse

Previous categories include Cloaking, Hidden text, Doorway pages, and Others

Link to the SPAM reporting tool

Decline In Links Reported in Google Search Console

Google Search Console shows a 40% drop in reported links compared to recent data

Decline in reported links has been ongoing over the years

Third-party tools may provide a more accurate view of a site’s linking profile

Google AI Overviews Criticized

Google AI Overviews facing criticism for providing dangerous and inaccurate responses

Notable responses highlighted in the Search Engine Land post

Google’s Response

Google states examples are based on “extremely rare queries” and do not reflect typical user experiences

Emphasizes that the majority of AI Overviews offer high-quality information

Mention of extensive pre-launch testing and ongoing system refinement based on isolated examples

