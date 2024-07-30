SEO 101 Epsiode 470 – Google’s Coming Update, Research Findings, ECommerce SEO, and Ranking Insights

In this SEO 101 podcast episode, host Ross Dunn discussed Google’s potential Wiz acquisition, tracking SEO results to business outcomes, an upcoming core update, Core Web Vitals, AI features, TLD testing insights, augmented reality images, and AI-driven local search results. Learn invaluable tactics to elevate your online presence and effectively navigate the evolving search landscape!



Show Notes:



Key Takeaways

Google is close to acquiring cybersecurity startup Wiz for $23 billion

Video ad buyers now prioritize business outcomes over reach/frequency metrics

Upcoming Google core update may help sites impacted by the “unhelpful content” update

Google is testing new UI elements like an “AI overview” button and augmented reality product images

Google’s June 2024 CrUX data shows performance gains impacting the Page Experience Ranking Factor, with widespread improvements in Core Web Vitals scores and an INP calculation enhancement.

Times of India’s US organic growth led to increased ccTLD rankings; varied TLDs impact rankings differently.

Surge in 3D/AR image adoption seen as non-early adopters implement models for search results

Local search results are being reorganized with AI, including horizontal scrolling sections



Topics

Google’s Potential Wiz Acquisition

Google’s parent Alphabet is in talks to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz for $23 billion:

Would be Google’s largest acquisition, dwarfing the $12.5 billion Motorola purchase

Wiz was founded by former members of an elite Israeli cyber intelligence unit

Video Ad Metrics Shifting to Business Outcomes

Video ad buyers now care more about business outcomes than just ad views/reach:

Reflects a similar shift in prioritizing business impact over vanity metrics in SEO

Tracking true business outcomes from marketing remains very challenging

Upcoming Google Core Update

Google Core Update is expected in the coming weeks:

It may help sites incorrectly hit by the “unhelpful content” update

Danny Sullivan hopes it will better reward “creators with their hearts in the right places”

Core Web Vitals and Page Experience Update

Chrome user experience data showing performance gains is expected to inform page experience ranking

Changes to how Google evaluates page responsiveness for things like alerts/confirmations

Google Testing AI Overview Button



It adds a button to easily return to the AI overview section when scrolling search results

It is a part of Google’s efforts to test and gather feedback on AI-powered search features

Domain TLD Testing Insights

Analysis of 4,500+ domains didn’t reveal major TLD ranking patterns in US results:

Some minor differences, like .gov having best chance to rank #1, .net lower for top 2 ranks

Subdomains showed up in top 5 results about 3x less often than www domains

Augmented Reality Product Images

Google may be rolling out 3D/AR product images more widely in regular search:

Allows rotating/viewing products in 3D directly in the search results

AI-Organized Local Search Results

Google is testing reorganized local results with horizontal scrolling sections:

Includes interactive neighborhood maps and autoplay video previews

Part of Google’s shift towards AI-driven search interfaces

