101 Episode 487 – Google Analytics Glitches, Ranking Signals Explained, and New Reputation Abuse Policies

In this episode of SEO 101, we discuss recent Google Analytics data issues, the importance of both page-level and site-wide ranking signals, and the updated policies against site reputation abuse. Tune in for insights on how these changes impact SEO strategies and best practices for maintaining strong website rankings.

Show Notes:



NON SEO NEWS

Perplexity Launches AI-Powered Shopping Search

New shopping feature for U.S. paid subscribers.

Aims to compete with Google and Amazon.

Features include: Visual product cards with detailed info (pricing, seller, pros/cons). One-click checkout with saved details. Merchant program to enhance online shopping.



Users can search via text or images.

Pro subscribers receive free shipping.

Offers unbiased recommendations without sponsored listings.

SEO NEWS

Google Analytics Data Issues Reports of missing or delayed data since November 13. Google confirmed the issue on November 18 and resolved it by November 20.



Google’s Ranking Signals Update Both page-level and site-wide signals impact rankings. Good site-wide signals don’t guarantee high rankings for all pages.



Strengthened Policy Against Site Reputation Abuse New policy against exploiting a site’s ranking signals with third-party content. Manual actions against offenders initiated, including major sites like CNN and USA Today. Sites can lift manual actions by removing offending content or using noindex tags.



AI NEWS

Google’s AI Search Experiment: “Learn About New AI tool summarizing topics with Interactive Lists. Available for U.S. users aged 18+, supports English and Spanish. Includes privacy controls regarding user data.



Surge in Google AI Overviews for Travel Queries AI Overviews now appear for 30% of travel-related queries. Specific travel questions are being answered more frequently, with a 700% increase from September to October.



Ads in Google AI Overviews Ads launched in the U.S. for mobile search results. Currently in testing phase; not all users may see them.



ChatGPT’s Search Marketing Share

Market share estimates: Google: 83.54% YouTube: 6.79% ChatGPT: 4.33% Others (combined): 3.37% Bing: 1.97%



AI Prompt Tips



Tips shared by Scott and Ross on improving AI prompt results and generating client content.

