SEO 101 Episode 457 – Chapter 4 of the SEO 101 Learning Series

In this 4th episode of the SEO 101 Learning Series, dive into the world of Local SEO and discover essential tips for local business success. Learn how to optimize your online presence, create a standout Google Business Profile, and employ effective strategies to connect with nearby customers. Boost your local market visibility today!

Show Notes:

Local SEO aims to attract local customers through online optimization, using strategies like local keywords and accurate Google Business Profiles.

Completing your Google Business Profile involves signing in with a Google/Gmail account, providing business info, selecting a category, and verifying your listing using various methods.

Managing duplicate profiles involves requesting a merge with the original listing, checking for variations in name, address, and phone number (NAP), and relocating your profile through the dashboard for faster Google Maps ranking.

Handling bad reviews requires timely, professional responses, offering solutions, and encouraging further communication with a personal touch.

Onsite SEO for local optimization includes prominently displaying complete contact info, incorporating city names into content and <title> tags, and using structured markup for enhanced visibility.