Blog Post Indexing Issue with WIX – Solved

Ask an SEO about what content management systems they find challenging to work with and almost undoubtedly they will mention WIX. There are many aspects of the WIX CMS that can present SEO challenges that simply do not exist when using other platforms. This article is about a fix I have found for fixing one of those issues – search indexing of blog posts.

We have had a challenging time getting a clients WIX blog posts indexed automatically by Google. Googlebot seems to have no issues indexing and spidering most of the website, but when it comes to the blog section it just can’t seem to do it.

After many emails with WIX support no solution was ever found. Most of the emails just ran us in circles with several responses being general boilerplate responses referring us to an SEO guide. They never successfully helped us to find a solution to this problem and left us scrambling to figure one out. Even with the post URLs listed in the sitemap.xml file they still were not able to be spidered.

One of the solutions we came to for getting a blog post indexed was to visit Google Search Console, using the Inspect URL tool and then the “Request Indexing” button. A manual solution that worked, although it was less than ideal. At least I typically found the page would end up visible in Google within a matter of minutes, but sometimes as long as a day or two – but it always got indexed. Not an elegant solution, but it worked. On October 14, 2020, Google disabled the “request indexing” feature. They expected it to be re-enabled within a few weeks, but as of the writing of this post it has still not been reactivated.