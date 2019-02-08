Optimizing Your Writing Schedule For Your Business

Finding time to write or to organize outsourced written content takes a little trial and error because everyone works differently. Saying that, it is crucial to commit to producing content to remain competitive online. Once you find the best practices that suit your brand make them a routine. Below, StepForth has put together several steps to help optimize your time:



Scheduling: Take the time to realize when your brain is most alive – is it in the morning or at night? Assign time and carve it out of your schedule to write content. Writing should always be planned, and be sure to have at least 2 weeks’ worth of content ideas ready to go. Make sure to commit to the time you have set aside. Ideally, one should plan for an hour a day or every other day to produce an article a week. Break up your daily writing – start with researching, then compiling and drafting and finally editing. Of course, this will depend on the specific idea you’ve chosen to initiate from the Authority Building Plan; some require nothing more than sitting down and writing what you already know, and others require considerable research and planning.



Accountability: Review your deadlines weekly to ensure that they’re achievable for your schedule. Hold yourself accountable as well as those on your team and in your community. For example, communicate to your network when new content is going to be published, or let your ‘editors’ know your due dates. Having all of those elements in place will make your actions count.



Delegating: Having to write or create content can be daunting especially if you have a busy schedule. Two minds are better than one, therefore delegating the work to a writer or a trusted member on your team can help ensure the work is getting done. Set up a meeting and share your Authority Plan.



At StepForth we love to use new and cool tools – this week we recommend Airstory. This platform is a collaborative cloud-based entity with a unique design that allows content creation to have a more hands-on feel: Airstory.