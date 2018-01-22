Google My Business and Q&A with Mike Blumenthal

Google My Businesses Q&A is the topic of Discussion as Ross Dunn and John Carcutt welcome back Mike Blumenthal from GetFiveStars.com. They discuss Google Updates GMB Websites to Include Posts as they Pass 1.25 Million Sites Created and how My Business Now Officially Supports Video.

We also learn about a PowerPoint presentation of his Q&A research, the announcement of a new product release and his take on Future of Local: How does he see Voice Search impacting Local in the long run? Does Q&A have a chance to act like the Answer Box does related to Voice Search?

This Jan 22, 2018 SEO 101 podcast is available now: listen or Download (right click and save).

Tune in to SEO 101 LIVE every Wednesday at 2pm PST / 4pm EST on WebmasterRadio.fm